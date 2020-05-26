Second ‘My Art Bag’ Distribution Features ‘Harley and the Davidsons’ Book

In the effort to bolster spirits and provide positive, creative educational support for some of Milwaukee’s most at-risk children amid the COVID-19 pandemic, non-profit arts organizations Black Box Fund and Arts @ Large are working together on the “My Art Bag” project.

The first bag was distributed on May 13 and was targeted at children ages 3-8.

This second bag will be available on May 27 and is geared towards older kids, ages 9-12. It features the biography Harley and the Davidsons, along with an art activity sheet specifically designed to accompany the book. The Harley-Davidson Foundation provided funding to cover the cost of the book for this “My Art Bag” and The Harley-Davidson Museum provided additional in-kind support.

“During these uncertain times, we feel strongly that support for the arts -- especially arts education for children -- is critical to helping them deal with the unprecedented challenges they face daily,” says Black Box Fund President Deborah Kern. “We’re thrilled that the Harley-Davidson Foundation and The Harley-Davidson Museum have joined us to support this worthwhile effort.”

Black Box Fund and Arts @ Large will distribute 6,000 free “My Art Bag” kits to children in underserved areas of Milwaukee over the next two months. Public distribution of the Harley-Davidson themed “My Art Bags” (1 per family) will start at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27 at Pete’s Fruit Markets on Milwaukee’s North (2323 N. MLK) and South (1400 S. Union St.) sides and at St. Augustine Preparatory Academy (2607 S 5th St.), in conjunction with their food distribution program.