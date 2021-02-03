Share-A-Pair: Stan’s Fit for Your Feet’s Annual Shoe, Boot and Sock Drive Benefits Those in Need Locally and Globally

Take a look in your closets now and see how many pairs of shoes or boots you haven’t worn in a while. You might be surprised at how much space they’re taking up. There’s an easy solution and Stan’s Fit for Your Feet is here to help.

Throughout the month of February, new or gently used shoes, sneakers and boots for men, women and children as well as new socks are accepted at Stan’s Fit for Your Feet’s annual Share-A-Pair drive. Donations can be made at store locations in Brookfield (17155 W. Bluemound Rd.), Glendale (505 W. Silver Spring Dr.) and Greenfield (7405 W. Layton Ave.), Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Donated shoes, boots and socks will be distributed locally to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission/Joy House, Repairers of the Breach homeless day shelter and Father Gene’s HELP Center in West Allis. Remaining shoes will be given to Soles4Souls, a global not-for-profit organization that distributes shoes to impoverished people in over 125 countries.

Courtesy of Repairers of the Breach

Another component for this year’s drive is that customers in stores and online will be able to round up their purchases to benefit the three charities.

“It’s just one more way we thought we would continue to help those less fortunate in our community,” says Megan Sajdak, director of marketing for Stan’s Fit for Your Feet. “Now more than ever it is important for us to spread kindness.”

Stan’s Fit for Your Feet is hosting Facebook Live events throughout the month and creating video profiles for the charity organizations on their website. Anyone donating to the Share-A-Pair drive will also receive $10 off their next regular price shoe purchase at any Stan’s Fit for Your Feet or New Balance Milwaukee location.