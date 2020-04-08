Share Lemonade, Celebrate the Good

All of Milwaukee has had a tough time of late: layoffs and businesses closing, social distancing, Brewers opening day and season delayed indefinitely, Summerfest postponed and other festivals cancelled, and most recently, the DNC getting pushed back to August or maybe a virtual event. But we’re a strong, resilient, upbeat city.

Starting this week, ShareLemonade.com will accept all uplifting content, and share it with the community – visitors can already see stories from Summerfest and the Milwaukee Brewers on the website. Lemonade moments are supposed to be about emotional impact, so don’t worry if you’re not a professional writer or videographer.

Along with uplifting content, starting Friday, April 10, buildings and landmarks throughout downtown Milwaukee and across the suburbs will be illuminated in yellow to celebrate the optimism and positivity our residents naturally bring during uncertain times. Buildings that are participating include the U.S. Bank Center, Miller Park, Milwaukee Gas Light Building, Hyatt Regency Milwaukee and Summerfest will be featuring ShareLemonade.com on all of its gate entry digital boards. The buildings will remain lit yellow from dusk through dawn until Monday, April 13, 2020.