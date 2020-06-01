Shepherd Express Writers Honored in Milwaukee Press Club Awards

For most of its 90-year run, the Milwaukee Press Club’s annual awards were announced at one of the city’s great networking events, the Gridiron Dinner. This year, COVID happened instead. Although the dinner has been postponed until better days, the Press Club announced its Excellence in Journalism Awards for work that appeared in Wisconsin media during 2019.

Two Shepherd Express writers were honored from among the 750 entries received by the Press Club.

The competition was judged by professional journalists from press clubs throughout the U.S. “As Wisconsin’s leading journalism organization we are committed to best practices and keeping everyone up to date about the global epidemic,” said Gene Mueller, President of the Milwaukee Press Club.

“We are also committed to helping lead the recovery of our community and state. Therefore, we are postponing rather than canceling our events whenever possible and potentially adding virtual, internet events to help people understand what is happening behind the headlines.”