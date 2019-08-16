Sherman Phoenix Businesses Are Rising in the Wake of the Sherman Park Uprising

× Expand PHOTO CREDIT: Evan Casey Sherman Phoenix 1

The Sherman Park uprising occurred three years ago this week —but if you’ve spent any amount of time in the Sherman Phoenix recently, you’d have no idea that the building was essentially the epicenter of days of unrest in the city.

That’s because the center is now being used to build the community up in the wake of tragedy. In a few months, the Phoenix will turn one-year-old. Businesses and individuals who use the building frequently are already seeing the positives of this community development.

Take Funky Fresh Spring Rolls—a business located in the main lobby of the space. (3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave.) Owner Trueman McGee talked with The Shepherd during a crowded Thursday afternoon at The Phoenix, only being able to step away for a moment as a line was quickly forming at his business.

“This isn’t a band-aid, but a therapy for the community,” he says of the Phoenix. “There’s never been anything like this here.”

McGee said he has already seen sales go up by 60-70% per day since moving into the new location. McGee also mentioned that the space now hosts regular community events—like an entrepreneur summit Thursday, or a visit from presidential hopeful Corey Booker last weekend that brought over 500 people to the building.

Listen to Trueman McGee discuss the benefits of the Sherman Phoenix below.

Currently, the Phoenix has 27 small business located inside of its four walls. Monica Oliver, co-owner of Sauce & Spice, says a lot of people still don’t know what the building has to offer.

“There’s so many different types of businesses here so there’s something for everybody and I think that's one of the best parts of it,” she remarks. “We all (owners) consider ourselves family. It gives people the opportunity to have affordable rent and try to grow their business.”

Zuri Finlayson, a manager at Shindig Coffee who spoke with us when the Phoenix had just opened, says the space has provided nothing but good opportunities for everyone in the community.

“It has that sense of hope, that we are here to stay and the community has a space to call their own,” she said. “You can see the growth in the community... it pours out.”