Sherman Phoenix to Reopen Tuesday

Image via Facebook / Sherman Phoenix

One of the more recent beacons of community hope, the Sherman Phoenix (3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave.) is set to reopen on Tuesday. A hub for small businesses, particularly those rooted on the city’s North Side, the building has remained closed for the duration of the pandemic.

A celebration is planned for 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Tuesday, with a visit from Gov. Tony Evers set for 1 p.m. In addition to the visit, the event will also feature free food from Sherman Phoenix tenant businesses, music, self-guided tours of the building and more. Many of the businesses that comprise the hub have utilized their down time to renovate or further develop their spaces.

“The Sherman Phoenix has a special type of energy that can’t be duplicated. You can feel it as soon as you walk through the doors,” said Chandra Cooper, CEO of Queens Closet via statement. “We are more than a marketplace and an entrepreneurial hub, we are hope and the future for the community.”

In addition to the reopening ceremony, the Sherman Phoenix announced the formation of a non-profit organization, the Sherman Phoenix Foundation, which will lead programming at the building as well as create a model for invigorating communities of color nationwide. A $300,000 investment from American Family Insurance will help fund the organization’s startup phase.

Since opening in 2018, Sherman Phoenix has been a focal point of development in the city’s North Side. More than 25 small businesses call the community space home, and it is certainly a welcome sign to see the building busy with activity again.