Sixth Annual Gala for Courage House MKE

On Friday, Nov. 5, the annual gala Courage House MKE will be held at Pritzlaff Events, 333 N. Plankington Ave., at 6:30 p.m.

Brad and Nick Schlaikowski started the event in 2015, which raises both awareness and funding for homeless youth of the LGBTQ+ community in Milwaukee. In 2019, the first Courage House was opened. Homelessness is tough enough but being homeless for who you are is a double whammy.

Courage MKE is a shelter relying on donations and state and local funding for its South Side home. Courage House provides residents with healthcare, counseling, life skills and family reunification in a way that all children deserve. On any given night, there are about 200 LGBTQ+ youth living on the streets of Milwaukee.

According to Brad and Nick, 90% of funds raised at the gala will go directly to those they serve. There will be a silent auction at the gala, made possible by several area organizations plus a fashion show with pieces by two students from Milwaukee’s Edessa School of Fashion. A 2022 calendar with be available for purchase as well.

Courage MKE is a 501 c3 organization, proud of the work they do. In 2020, the average stay at a group home was just 39 days. At Courage, the average stay was 284 days, proof that community donations and help are paying off.