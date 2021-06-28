Sprecherfest Returns to Bavarian Bierhaus for 2021

× Expand Photo via Sprecher Brewery

You won’t have to wait for October to celebrate all things German this year, as Sprecher Brewery announced the return of Sprecherfest to the Bavarian Bierhaus (700 W. Lexington Blvd). This year’s event will take place from Thursday, July 1 to Saturday, July 3 at the Glendale location, with food, live music and plenty of beer.

Beginning at 4 p.m. on Thursday, the event will have something for the whole family, with free admission for the first day of the event. Beer lovers looking for something unique will notice Sprecher and the Bierhaus have teamed up for “Festbier,” a one-of-a-kind offering that is special to the event, and will be available along with the rest of the Sprecher lineup and Bavarian Bierhaus classics. Sprecher root beer will be available for the whole family as well, and a food menu includes German fare along with a Friday fish fry, as well as weekend chicken and pig roasts.

The live music aspect of things won’t be as traditional, but will be just as entertaining, with Pat McCurdy playing the Bierhaus stage on Thursday, Cold Sweat & the Brew City Horns on Friday, and 5 Card Studs on Saturday night.

In addition to free admission on Thursday evening, members of the military, police, and first responders will be admitted for free all weekend, as well as children under 12 years old. Special VIP seating for groups of up to eight people is also available to be reserved inside the fest hall. Tickets can be purchased in advance via either the Sprecher Brewery or Bavarian Bierhaus websites.

Don’t miss your chance to take in all things German, or perhaps get some Oktoberfest practice in, this weekend in Glendale.