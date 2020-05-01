State and Local Health Officials Launch Community Testing Events

State and local health officials, along with the Wisconsin National Guard are launching a series of community testing events to expand the public's access to COVID-19 tests, especially in areas of the state with a known lack of access to testing.

A pop-up one-day community testing event took place in Sauk County on Wednesday. There are now drive-through testing events scheduled for today in Alma, Wis. (Buffalo County) and Sunday-Monday in Turtle Lake, Wis. (Barron and Polk Counties). The event today is from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Buffalo County Highway Stop (S1672 WI-37, Alma). The event on Sunday-Monday will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the St. Croix Casino Turtle Lake Campground.

As Wisconsin ramps up testing, anyone with symptoms should contact their health care provider to ask to be tested. If you live near the community testing sites, then you are encouraged to get tested at one of those events.

Symptoms of COVD-19 include:

Fever, defined as a measured temperature greater than 100.4°F

Subjective fever, for example if a person feels unusually warm to the touch, or reports sensations similar to previous experiences of fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Sore throat

Headache

Chills or rigors (repetitive shaking chills)

Muscle aches (myalgia)

New loss of taste or smell

“We have some work to do to ensure everyone who needs a test is getting one and to understand the full scope of this disease around Wisconsin. The state has been working hard to support local health departments throughout this crisis and we’re pleased to announce that, starting today, our partnership will expand with the creation of community testing events throughout the state," said Gov. Evers.

Additional community testing sites will be announced in the coming days.