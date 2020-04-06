State Confirms 2,440 COVID-19 Cases; 77 Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 173 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hour, up to 2,440 total cases, showing the virus continues to spread.

The new report comes as Gov. Evers and Republican leaders in the state legislature are at odds with one another on whether to hold tomorrow's spring election. After the legislature took no action in the special session called by Gov. Evers for Saturday, April 4, the governor signed a new executive order to suspend in-person voting in tomorrow's scheduled election for the health and safety of all citizens. Following the executive order, Rep. Robin Vos (R-Rochester) and Sen. Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) quickly announced they would be challenging the order in the state Supreme Court.

In the last two days, GOP state lawmakers have requested that the governor make exceptions to the "Safer At Home" order for in-person Easter and Passover services and for golf courses to be allowed to re-open.

Department of Health Services Daily Update

DHS reports 11 new deaths in the last 24 hours for a total of 77 deaths in the state.

1,578 new test results came in during the last 24 hours. A total of 29,014 tests have been performed so far, which means about 8.4 percent of tests have come back positive.

There have been a total of 668 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 so far or in 27.4 percent of cases. There were 44 new hospitalizations in the last day, an increase of 7 percent over yesterday.

Milwaukee County had 108 new confirmed cases in today's report, with 1,256 total cases and 40 total deaths.

The data shows a 7.6 percent increase in confirmed cases in the state since yesterday.

Two new counties have been added to the report: Kewaunee and Waushara. As of today, 59 of the state's 72 counties have at least one case. But state officials have said it's likely the virus has spread to all 72 counties.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal over the weekend, Wisconsin is one of 32 states with some version of a stay at home order in place.

The University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation is one of a number of organizations offering projections on the impact of COVID-19. Previously, the model projected deaths per day to peak at 25 on April 27. Revised projections suggest an earlier peak on April 15 with an estimated 32 deaths per day.

Additional tables courtesy of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams 2 Ashland 1 Barron 4 Bayfield 3 Brown 39 Buffalo 2 Calumet 4 Chippewa 16 Clark 7 Columbia 21 Crawford 2 Dane 278 Dodge 15 Door 4 Douglas 7 Dunn 5 Eau Claire 21 Fond du Lac 43 Grant 3 Green 9 Iowa 3 Iron 1 Jackson 4 Jefferson 14 Juneau 5 Kenosha 104 Kewaunee: 1 La Crosse 22 Manitowoc 3 Marathon 12 Marinette 3 Marquette 2 Menominee 1 Milwaukee 1,256 Monroe 7 Oconto 1 Oneida 3 Outagamie 22 Ozaukee 62 Pierce 7 Portage 3 Racine 57 Richland 3 Rock 34 Rusk 3 Sauk 18 Shawano 2 Sheboygan 21 St. Croix 7 Trempealeau 1 Vilas 4 Walworth 20 Washington 57 Waukesha 160 Waupaca 2 Waushara: 1 Winnebago 24 Wood 2 Total 2,440 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Buffalo: 1 Dane: 9 Fond du Lac: 2 Iron: 1 Kenosha: 1 Milwaukee: 40 Outagamie: 1 Ozaukee: 6 Racine: 2 Rock: 2 Sauk: 2 Sheboygan: 1 Washington: 3 Waukesha: 4 Waupaca: 1 WInnebago: 1 Total: 77