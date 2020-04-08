State Confirms 2,756 COVID-19 Cases; 99 Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 178 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours, up to 2,756 total cases. 1,417 of those cases are in Milwaukee County.

State health officials have said the actual number of cases is significantly higher. This data is only laboratory-confirmed cases. The limited availability of tests prevents us form having a full picture of the spread of the virus in the state.

DHS reports the loss of 7 additional lives in the last 24 hours for a total of 99 deaths in the state.

1,781 new test results came in during the last 24 hours. A total of 32,871 tests have been performed so far, which means about 8.4 percent of tests have come back positive.

There have been a total of 790 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 so far or 28.7 percent of cases. There were 45 new hospitalizations in the last day. The state also reported that 218 of hospitalized patients received intensive care, or about 7.9 percent of confirmed cases.

Milwaukee County had 94 new confirmed cases in today's report, up to 1,417 total cases.

The data shows a 6.9 percent increase in confirmed cases statewide since yesterday.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Ashland: 1 Barron: 5 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 47 Buffalo: 2 Calumet: 4 Chippewa: 17 Clark: 7 Columbia: 24 Crawford: 2 Dane: 302 Dodge: 16 Door: 7 Douglas: 7 Dunn: 6 Eau Claire: 21 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 48 Grant: 3 Green: 9 Iowa: 4 Iron: 1 Jackson: 5 Jefferson: 16 Juneau: 5 Kenosha: 129 Kewaunee: 1 La Crosse: 22 Lafayette: 1 Manitowoc: 4 Marathon: 12 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 2 Menominee: 1 Milwaukee: 1,417 Monroe: 5 Oconto: 2 Oneida: 5 Outagamie: 25 Ozaukee: 70 Pierce: 7 Portage: 4 Racine: 77 Richland: 3 Rock: 42 Rusk: 3 Sauk: 20 Shawano: 4 Sheboygan: 31 St. Croix: 7 Trempealeau: 1 Vilas: 4 Walworth: 23 Washington: 62 Waukesha: 174 Waupaca: 2 Waushara: 1 Winnebago: 24 Wood: 2 Total 2,756 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Buffalo: 1 Columbia: 1 Dane: 11 Fond du Lac: 2 Iron: 1 Kenosha: 1 Milwaukee: 54 Outagamie: 2 Ozaukee: 8 Racine: 2 Rock: 2 Sauk: 2 Sheboygan: 2 Washington: 3 Waukesha: 5 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 1 Total: 99