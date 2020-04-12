State Confirms 3,341 COVID-19 Cases; 144 Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

New data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows 128 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 3,341 cases. 1,710 of those cases are in Milwaukee County.

The data shows a 4 percent increase in confirmed cases in the state since yesterday, which is the smallest day-to-day increase since reporting started.

DHS reports the loss of 7 additional lives in the last 24 hours for a total of 144 deaths in the state.

A total of 39,257 tests have been performed so far, which means about 8.5 percent of tests have come back positive.

The number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 has risen by 24 since yesterday to a total of 974. That's a 2.5 percent increase in the last day, which is the smallest increase we've seen since reporting on hospitalizations started. It means about 29.2 percent of confirmed cases result in a hospitalization. The state also reported that 261 of hospitalized patients received intensive care, or about 7.8 percent.

Milwaukee County had 57 new confirmed cases in today's report, up to 1,710 total cases.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Ashland: 2 Barron: 6 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 68 Buffalo: 3 Calumet: 4 Chippewa: 20 Clark: 8 Columbia: 24 Crawford: 3 Dane: 334 Dodge: 19 Door: 9 Douglas: 7 Dunn: 9 Eau Claire: 21 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 54 Grant: 6 Green: 9 Iowa: 5 Iron: 2 Jackson: 10 Jefferson: 23 Juneau: 6 Kenosha: 173 Kewaunee: 3 La Crosse: 25 Lafayette: 3 Manitowoc: 3 Marathon: 13 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 2 Menominee: 1 Milwaukee: 1,710 Monroe: 8 Oconto: 3 Oneida: 6 Outagamie: 29 Ozaukee: 72 Pierce: 7 Polk: 3 Portage: 4 Price: 1 Racine: 117 Richland: 5 Rock: 56 Rusk: 3 Sauk: 26 Sawyer: 1 Shawano: 5 Sheboygan: 34 St. Croix: 9 Trempealeau: 1 Vilas: 4 Walworth: 37 Washington: 71 Waukesha: 209 Waupaca: 4 Waushara: 2 Winnebago: 27 Wood: 2 Total 3,341 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Brown: 1 Buffalo: 1 Columbia: 1 Dane: 12 Fond du Lac: 2 Grant: 1 Iron: 1 Kenosha: 2 Marathon: 1 Milwaukee: 88 Outagamie: 2 Ozaukee: 9 Racine: 4 Rock: 3 Sauk: 2 Sheboygan: 2 Washington: 3 Waukesha: 7 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 1 Total: 144