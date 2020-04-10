State Confirms 3,068 COVID-19 Cases; 128 Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 183 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours, up to 3,068 total cases. 1,575 of those cases are in Milwaukee County.

In a press briefing on Friday afternoon, DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said that the statewide testing capacity is 3,756 tests per day. However, we have yet to see more than 2,250 new tests performed in a day. There were 1,984 new tests performed in the last day. Dr. Ryan Westergaard, the state's chief medical officer, explained that 18 of the 20 sites doing testing will open up testing to anyone exhibiting symptoms, which should expand the amounts of tests performed. The two other testing sites are publicly-funded labs and will continue to limit testing to those requiring hospitalization, health care workers and populations that are particularly vulnerable.

When asked about lengthening the "Safer At Home" order, Palm said that absent a vaccine, which is months away, the state will continue to do what is needs to do to actively manage the spread of COVID-19.

The state also announced a call for volunteers, including retired health care workers and those who wish to help through non-clinical support positions through the Wisconsin Emergency Assistance Volunteer Registry (WEAVR). Part of the volunteer force is being devoted to rigorous contact tracing. Contact tracers talk with individuals who have tested positive to trace additional people the infected person has come in close contact with. The tracers then communicate with those additional people to provide information and resources to track their own symptoms.

DHS Report

DHS reports the loss of 17 additional lives in the last 24 hours for a total of 128 deaths in the state.

1,984 new test results came in during the last 24 hours. A total of 36,293 tests have been performed so far, which means about 8.5 percent of tests have come back positive.

There have been a total of 904 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 so far or 29.5 percent of cases. There were 61 new hospitalizations in the last day. The state also reported that 247 of hospitalized patients received intensive care, or about 8.1 percent of confirmed cases.

Milwaukee County had 91 new confirmed cases in today's report, up to 1,575 total cases.

The data shows a 6.3 percent increase in confirmed cases statewide since yesterday.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Ashland: 1 Barron: 6 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 55 Buffalo: 2 Calumet: 4 Chippewa: 18 Clark: 7 Columbia: 24 Crawford: 3 Dane: 313 Dodge: 18 Door: 8 Douglas: 7 Dunn: 8 Eau Claire: 21 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 52 Grant: 4 Green: 9 Iowa: 4 Iron: 1 Jackson: 10 Jefferson: 21 Juneau: 5 Kenosha: 147 Kewaunee: 1 La Crosse: 25 Lafayette: 2 Manitowoc: 3 Marathon: 12 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 2 Menominee: 1 Milwaukee: 1,575 Monroe: 8 Oconto: 3 Oneida: 5 Outagamie: 29 Ozaukee: 71 Pierce: 7 Polk: 1 Portage: 4 Racine: 100 Richland: 4 Rock: 51 Rusk: 3 Sauk: 25 Shawano: 5 Sheboygan: 33 St. Croix: 7 Trempealeau: 1 Vilas: 4 Walworth: 35 Washington: 67 Waukesha: 193 Waupaca: 3 Waushara: 2 Winnebago: 25 Wood: 2 Total 3,068 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Brown: 1 Buffalo: 1 Columbia: 1 Dane: 12 Fond du Lac: 2 Grant: 1 Iron: 1 Kenosha: 1 Milwaukee: 77 Outagamie: 2 Ozaukee: 9 Racine: 3 Rock: 2 Sauk: 2 Sheboygan: 2 Washington: 3 Waukesha: 6 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 1 Total: 128