State Expands COVID-19 Testing, Reports 231 New Cases

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services today reports 231 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, up to a total of 6,520 cases.

In a press briefing today, DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said the state is working with local health officials to facilitate drive-through testing sites. One such pop-up testing site is being run today in Baraboo, Wis.

Additionally, Secretary-designee Palm said that the state is currently tracking individual outbreaks in a total of 187 facilities that include 93 long-term care facilities, workplaces, etc. They plan on sharing more detailed information on these facilities in the next few days. Identifying a possible outbreak, especially at a location with a vulnerable population, is an important aspect of the state's concept of "boxing in the virus" rather than "boxing in people," which is a main aspect of the Badger Bounce Back plan.

3,326 new test results came back in the last 24 hours, which is the second highest number of tests we've seen since testing began. This is up 34.1 percent from the average number of tests that have come in in the last week (2,480 tests daily). One element of the Badger Bounce Back plan is to grow the rate of testing with a goal of 85,000 tests per week or about 12,100 tests per day. Here's how we are doing on progressing toward that goal:

The state has 50 active labs with a daily capacity of 11,040 tests.

DHS is tracking the percent of positive tests on a daily basis in an effort to show progress in testing and bring the percentage of positive results down. Another element of Badger Bounce Back is monitoring the percentage of positive results in a trailing 14-day period for a downward trajectory. The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 6.9 percent, which is down from yesterday.

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer and State Epidemiologist for Communicable Disease, said the goal is to have a downward trajectory, but there isn't a specific percentage they are watching for.

The state reports 8 new deaths related to COVID-19. The brings the total number of deaths to 308.

There are currently 350 patients hospitalized and 227 of those individuals are awaiting test results. There were 33 new hospitalizations in the last day.

121 of the state's 350 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have received intensive care (34.5 percent).

Milwaukee County had 93 new confirmed cases in today's report, up to 2,815 total cases.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 4 Ashland: 2 Barron: 6 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 971 Buffalo: 4 Calumet: 12 Chippewa: 21 Clark: 20 Columbia: 27 Crawford: 3 Dane: 424 Dodge: 33 Door: 12 Douglas: 9 Dunn: 9 Eau Claire: 27 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 69 Grant: 35 Green: 11 Green Lake: 2 Iowa: 7 Iron: 2 Jackson: 12 Jefferson: 45 Juneau: 14 Kenosha: 363 Kewaunee: 14 La Crosse: 27 Lafayette: 4 Manitowoc: 11 Marathon: 17 Marinette: 7 Marquette: 3 Menominee: 1 Milwaukee: 2,815 Monroe: 14 Oconto: 8 Oneida: 6 Outagamie: 54 Ozaukee: 86 Pierce: 10 Polk: 4 Portage: 5 Price: 1 Racine: 317 Richland: 11 Rock: 183 Rusk: 4 Sauk: 44 Sawyer: 3 Shawano: 10 Sheboygan: 46 St. Croix: 13 Trempealeau: 2 Vernon: 1 Vilas: 4 Walworth: 156 Washburn: 1 Washington: 97 Waukesha: 329 Waupaca: 8 Waushara: 2 Winnebago: 51 Wood: 2 Total: 6,520 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 3 Buffalo: 1 Clark: 4 Columbia: 1 Dane: 22 Dodge: 1 Door: 2 Fond du Lac: 3 Grant: 6 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 11 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 1 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 177 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 2 Ozaukee: 9 Racine: 12 Richland: 2 Rock: 6 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 2 Walworth: 8 Washington: 4 Waukesha: 16 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 1 Total: 308