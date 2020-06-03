State Has 483 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, Nine Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

date 2020-06-03

Summary:

Testing rate surpassed the state's goal of 12,143 for the second time this week and ever. 16,451 new test results came in.

Hospitalizations are starting to fall (357 patients hospitalized with COVID-19). We haven't seen a rate this low in three weeks.

There were 483 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours (2.9 percent positive).

The state now has a total of 19,400 cases.

The Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition reports the state is at about 75 percent of capacity for hospital beds (2,904 beds available) and using 36 percent of capacity for ICU beds.

130 cases are in ICU; this is down from yesterday (139); 3.1 percent of known cases result in time in the ICU.

Nine new deaths for a total of 616; 3.2 percent of known cases result in death.

Here's a look at the number of cases resulting in hospitalizations and intensive care, which indicates the trends of the most severe cases. Hospitalizations are down nearly 25 percent in the last two days, which is good news. Patients in ICU has remained steady.

There are currently 357 patients hospitalized that have tested positive. 184 of the hospitalized patients are in Milwaukee County. 199 patients statewide are awaiting test results.

130 of the state's 357 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are receiving intensive care (36.4 percent). This is down from yesterday's total of 139.

The state reports the loss of nine additional lives related to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of deaths to 616. At least 43.5 percent of all deaths have occurred at nursing homes (268)

16,451 new test results came back in the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of new tests to come back in a single day. Leading into the Memorial Day weekend there was a backlog of tests and the labs appear to be getting through that backlog as today's number is beyond the state's suggested daily testing capacity of 15,115.

The state has 60 active labs with a daily capacity of 15,115 tests.

Tests in the state have become much more widely available. Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites.

Tied to the test rate is the percent of positive test results.

The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 2.9 percent, which is down from yesterday.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 4 Ashland: 2 Barron: 21 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 2,350 Buffalo: 6 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 79 Chippewa: 58 Clark: 35 Columbia: 44 Crawford: 26 Dane: 773 Dodge: 383 Door: 38 Douglas: 19 Dunn: 25 Eau Claire: 114 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 221 Forest: 28 Grant: 98 Green: 70 Green Lake: 22 Iowa: 17 Iron: 2 Jackson: 19 Jefferson: 114 Juneau: 22 Kenosha: 1,217 Kewaunee: 36 La Crosse: 58 Lafayette: 27 Langlade: 3 Lincoln: 7 Manitowoc: 38 Marathon: 55 Marinette: 32 Marquette: 6 Menominee: 3 Milwaukee: 8,108 Monroe: 18 Oconto: 39 Oneida: 11 Outagamie: 239 Ozaukee: 170 Pepin: 1 Pierce: 47 Polk: 24 Portage: 14 Price: 2 Racine: 1,797 Richland: 14 Rock: 658 Rusk: 5 Sauk: 81 Sawyer: 8 Shawano: 51 Sheboygan: 98 St. Croix: 97 Taylor: 2 Trempealeau: 29 Vernon: 21 Vilas: 8 Walworth: 424 Washburn: 2 Washington: 261 Waukesha: 744 Waupaca: 45 Waushara: 10 Winnebago: 284 Wood: 10 Total: 19,400 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 37 Buffalo: 1 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 1 Clark: 4 Columbia: 1 Dane: 29 Dodge: 3 Door: 3 Fond du Lac: 5 Forest: 2 Grant: 12 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 3 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 30 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 2 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 315 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 8 Ozaukee: 13 Polk: 1 Racine: 41 Richland: 4 Rock: 22 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 3 Walworth: 17 Washington: 8 Waukesha: 31 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 7 Wood: 1 Total: 616

