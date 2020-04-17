State Now Has Over 4,000 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19; 205 Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

New data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows 170 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 4,045 cases. 2,013 of those cases are in Milwaukee County.

In a press briefing yesterday, state health officials stressed the importance of increasing the number of daily tests performed in the state moving forward. The state now has 30 labs working on processing tests with a capacity of 7,611 tests daily. However, the most tests we've seen in a single day was 2,242 on April 4. Testing guidelines were relaxed last week, but the state is still working to make sure healthcare providers understand there is excess capacity right now. There are also new efforts to use testing in situations that involve clusters of cases, as is the case at the Patrick Cudahy plant, which has shut down this week after it was announced that 28 employees have come down with the virus.

DHS Data

The data shows a 4.4 percent increase in confirmed cases in the state since yesterday.

DHS reports the loss of eight additional lives in the last 24 hours for a total of 205 deaths in the state. Milwaukee County accounted for six of those deaths while Racine County reported two new deaths.

(click here to zoom in)

A total of 46,410 tests have been performed so far, which means about 8.7 percent of tests have come back positive.

The number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 has risen by 32 since yesterday to a total of 1,153. That means about 28.5 percent of confirmed cases result in a hospitalization. The state also reported that 206 hospitalized patients received intensive care, or about 7.6 percent.

Milwaukee County had 66 new confirmed cases in today's report, up to 2,013 total cases.

An outlier in the data today is Brown County, which had 41 new cases (29.5 percent increase). In one week, the confirmed cases in the county has grown from 55 to 180. There's only one reported death in the county.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 4 Ashland: 2 Barron: 6 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 180 Buffalo: 4 Calumet: 5 Chippewa: 20 Clark: 12 Columbia: 27 Crawford: 3 Dane: 351 Dodge: 20 Door: 9 Douglas: 7 Dunn: 9 Eau Claire: 22 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 61 Grant: 13 Green: 9 Green Lake: 1 Iowa: 6 Iron: 2 Jackson: 11 Jefferson: 27 Juneau: 7 Kenosha: 218 Kewaunee: 8 La Crosse: 25 Lafayette: 3 Manitowoc: 5 Marathon: 16 Marinette: 4 Marquette: 3 Menominee: 1 Milwaukee: 2,013 Monroe: 13 Oconto: 4 Oneida: 6 Outagamie: 31 Ozaukee: 78 Pierce: 7 Polk: 4 Portage: 4 Price: 1 Racine: 157 Richland: 8 Rock: 63 Rusk: 3 Sauk: 31 Sawyer: 2 Shawano: 6 Sheboygan: 38 St. Croix: 11 Trempealeau: 1 Vilas: 4 Walworth: 75 Washburn: 1 Washington: 81 Waukesha: 255 Waupaca: 4 Waushara: 2 Winnebago: 34 Wood: 2 Total 4,045 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Brown: 1 Buffalo: 1 Columbia: 1 Dane: 16 Dodge: 1 Door: 1 Fond du Lac: 3 Grant: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 5 Kewaunee: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 1 Milwaukee: 120 Outagamie: 2 Ozaukee: 9 Racine: 8 Richland: 1 Rock: 4 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 2 Walworth: 3 Washington: 3 Waukesha: 11 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 1 Total: 205