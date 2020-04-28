State Parks to Reopen May 1 with Some Restrictions

× Expand Photo credit: Wikipedia user NezzerX View from the observation tower at Lapham Peak State Park in Waukesha, Wis.

Gov. Evers has directed the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to reopen the state parks, forests and recreational areas closed earlier in April due to concerns of overcrowding and public safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DNR will reopen 34 state parks and forests on May 1, 2020 under special conditions to help minimize overcrowding, allow for social distancing requirements, and to promote a safe and enjoyable experience for staff and visitors.

“Outdoor recreation is important for both physical and mental health, and I know how important it is to Wisconsinites to get outside and enjoy Wisconsin’s natural resources and spring weather,” said Gov. Evers. “With a few adjustments, like closing one day a week for maintenance and reduced hours of operation, folks should be able to get outside and enjoy our parks safely and respectfully.”

“Amid the immense uncertainty of this crisis, we are very fortunate to have such beautiful spaces in which to ease our minds and take care of ourselves,” Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said. “I am glad that we are able to reopen these spaces with new safety guidelines, so that people can enjoy our state parks and forests while we continue to prioritize public health and safety.”

State parks and forests will be open from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. daily, a change from 6 a.m.-11 p.m. Properties will be closed to the public every Wednesday for maintenance and upkeep.

Here are additional details you should know if you plan to visit a state park.

Admission Required

An annual park sticker or trail pass is required to visit state parks and trails.

Annual stickers will be available for purchase over the phone with a credit card daily from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at 1-888-305-0398.

Annual passes are NOT available for purchase at individual properties. Visitors must have an annual admission sticker adhered to their vehicle or proof of purchase for entry.

Once proof of purchase is shown, visitors should place proof of purchase on the dashboard while parked within the boundary of the property.

The 2020 annual vehicle admission sticker is valid through Dec. 31, 2020.

Hunting and fishing will be allowed on all open properties in accordance with legal season structure and hours. Access to some areas may be limited to walk-in or water access only.

The following properties will remain closed for the health and safety of the public, staff, and property integrity:

Gibraltar Rock state natural area

Pewit’s Nest state natural area

Parfrey's Glen state natural area

Dells of The Wisconsin River state natural area

Restrooms at all state properties will be closed. This includes the closure of restrooms on properties currently open to the public. All other facilities will remain closed, including towers, shelters, playgrounds, nature centers, headquarters, contact stations and concession buildings. Attractions where social distancing cannot be achieved will be closed as needed at various properties.

Visitors may be denied entry into the parks if a pre-determined safety capacity has been reached within the park until existing vistors leave.

Camping, group camps and shelters will remain closed until May 26. Refunds will be issued to all customers.

The public should follow simple steps to prevent illness and avoid exposure to this virus including: