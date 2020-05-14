State Report 373 New COVID-19 Cases, 13 Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

State meets five of the six gating criteria in the Badger Bounce Back Plan guiding us towards Phase #1 of the plan.

Milwaukee County reported 172 new cases, one of the highest single day increases in new cases in the county. We expected an increase with the opening of two community testing sites in the county.

5,860 new test results are in today's report, which is up compared to the average number of new tests in the last week (4,469 average).

273 new confirmed cases; a total of 11,275 cases statewide

351 cases are hospitalized; this is up from 338 yesterday; 17.2 percent of known cases result in hospitalization

191 hospitalized cases are awaiting results

113 cases are in ICU; this is down from yesterday's ICU cases of 121; 4.2 percent of known cases result in time in the ICU

13 new deaths for a total of 434 deaths; 3.9 percent of known cases result in death

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 373 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, up to a total of 11,275 cases in the state. DHS reports the loss of 13 additional lives related to COVID-19, up to a total of 434 deaths.

Less than 24 hours ago, the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the Department of Health Services' "Safer at Home" extension. The order was the state's attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 by closing all but essential businesses and banning public gatherings. City and county officials in some parts of the state rushed to enact their own "Safer at Home" orders to match the efforts the state had in place.

In a press briefing on Thursday afternoon, Gov. Evers and state health officials reiterated that although the "Safer at Home" order is not enforceable, they are still recommending all citizens abide by the guidelines they've put in place to minimize visits to public places and practice social distancing. DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said that while the political environment has changed in the last 24 hours, the highly contagious virus hasn't changed.

DHS Daily Report

5,860 new test results came back in the last 24 hours. We'll continue to see an uptick in incoming tests as more community testing events have opened in the last week.

(click here to zoom in)

The state has 52 active labs with a daily capacity of 13,345 tests.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 6.4 percent, which is up slightly from yesterday. DHS is tracking this for a 14-day downward trajectory. This gating criteria item as part of the Badger Bounce Back Plan is currently met.

(click here to zoom in)

Here's a look at the number of cases resulting in hospitalizations and intensive care, which gives us a picture of the most severe cases. Keep in mind this data is provided voluntarily so this is not completely comprehensive.

(click here to zoom in)

Both current hospitalizations and intensive care patients are up from yesterday. There are currently 351 patients hospitalized. This is up from yesterday's total of 338. 191 of those individuals are awaiting test results.

113 of the state's 351 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have received intensive care (32.2 percent). This is up from yesterday's total of 121.

The state reports the loss ofv13 additional lives related to COVID-19. That brings the total number of deaths to 434.

(click here to zoom in)

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 4 Ashland: 2 Barron: 11 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 1,999 Buffalo: 5 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 46 Chippewa: 33 Clark: 25 Columbia: 34 Crawford: 18 Dane: 494 Dodge: 83 Door: 23 Douglas: 12 Dunn: 20 Eau Claire: 63 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 119 Forest: 5 Grant: 71 Green: 39 Green Lake: 10 Iowa: 11 Iron: 2 Jackson: 15 Jefferson: 56 Juneau: 21 Kenosha: 762 Kewaunee: 29 La Crosse: 37 Lafayette: 15 Lincoln: 2 Manitowoc: 20 Marathon: 29 Marinette: 21 Marquette: 3 Menominee: 2 Milwaukee: 4,387 Monroe: 15 Oconto: 28 Oneida: 7 Outagamie: 124 Ozaukee: 113 Pepin: 1 Pierce: 15 Polk: 6 Portage: 7 Price: 1 Racine: 833 Richland: 13 Rock: 393 Rusk: 4 Sauk: 74 Sawyer: 4 Shawano: 28 Sheboygan: 67 St. Croix: 37 Trempealeau: 7 Vernon: 7 Vilas: 4 Walworth: 251 Washburn: 1 Washington: 125 Waukesha: 444 Waupaca: 15 Waushara: 4 Winnebago: 108 Wood: 4 Total: 11,275 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 21 Buffalo: 1 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 1 Clark: 4 Columbia: 1 Dane: 22 Dodge: 1 Door: 3 Fond du Lac: 3 Grant: 10 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 2 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 17 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 2 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 242 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 4 Ozaukee: 10 Racine: 17 Richland: 2 Rock: 14 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 3 Walworth: 11 Washington: 4 Waukesha: 23 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 1 Total: 434