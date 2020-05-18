State Reports 144 New COVID-19 Cases, Six Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

144 new confirmed cases; a total of 12,687 cases statewide. This is the most new cases we've seen in a single day. This is the lowest amount of new confirmed cases in almost a month.

4,972 new test results are in today's report. About 2.9 percent of all tests reported in the last 24 hours were positive.

There are 380 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 or in the hospital and awaiting test results (194). 16.3 percent of known cases result in hospitalization.

The Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition reports the state is at about 67 percent of capacity for hospital beds (3,797 beds available) and 34 percent of capacity for ICU beds.

128 cases are in ICU; this is down from yesterday's ICU cases of 131; 3.9 percent of known cases result in time in the ICU

Six new deaths for a total of 459 deaths; 3.6 percent of known cases result in death

In today's Wisconsin Department of Health Services' daily report on COVID-19, there are 144 new confirmed cases for a total of 12,687 cases statewide. DHS reported the loss of six additional lives to COVID-19, up to 459 total deaths.

Here's a look at the number of cases resulting in hospitalizations and intensive care, which indicates the trends of the most severe cases. Keep in mind this data is provided voluntarily through the state's Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition so this is not completely comprehensive.

(click here to zoom in)

The number of hospitalized patients has grown each of the last six days. There are currently 380 patients hospitalized. 194 patients are hospitalized with tests pending.

128 of the state's 380 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have received intensive care (33.7 percent). This is up from yesterday's total of 131.

The state reports the loss of six additional lives related to COVID-19. That brings the total number of deaths to 459. The death totals rose in Brown County (one new death to a total of 23), Milwaukee County (four new deaths for a total of 256) and Outagamie County (one new death for a total of five).

(click here to zoom in)

4,972 new test results came back in the last 24 hours.

(click here to zoom in)

The state has 52 active labs with a daily capacity of 13,392 tests.

The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 2.9 percent, which is down from yesterday. DHS is watching this for a 14-day downward trajectory.

(click here to zoom in)

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 4 Ashland: 2 Barron: 11 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 2,102 Buffalo: 5 Burnett: 2 Calumet: 58 Chippewa: 41 Clark: 28 Columbia: 36 Crawford: 23 Dane: 538 Dodge: 108 Door: 33 Douglas: 13 Dunn: 20 Eau Claire: 70 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 142 Forest: 9 Grant: 74 Green: 45 Green Lake: 11 Iowa: 11 Iron: 2 Jackson: 15 Jefferson: 61 Juneau: 22 Kenosha: 848 Kewaunee: 30 La Crosse: 45 Lafayette: 16 Lincoln: 3 Manitowoc: 22 Marathon: 33 Marinette: 25 Marquette: 3 Menominee: 2 Milwaukee: 5,005 Monroe: 15 Oconto: 30 Oneida: 7 Outagamie: 142 Ozaukee: 122 Pepin: 1 Pierce: 21 Polk: 6 Portage: 7 Price: 1 Racine: 1,034 Richland: 14 Rock: 432 Rusk: 4 Sauk: 77 Sawyer: 4 Shawano: 33 Sheboygan: 69 St. Croix: 48 Trempealeau: 11 Vernon: 11 Vilas: 4 Walworth: 284 Washburn: 1 Washington: 149 Waukesha: 482 Waupaca: 17 Waushara: 7 Winnebago: 124 Wood: 7 Total: 12,687 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 23 Buffalo: 1 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 1 Clark: 4 Columbia: 1 Dane: 25 Dodge: 1 Door: 3 Fond du Lac: 3 Grant: 10 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 2 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 18 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 2 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 256 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 5 Ozaukee: 11 Racine: 18 Richland: 3 Rock: 14 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 3 Walworth: 12 Washington: 4 Waukesha: 23 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 1 Total: 459