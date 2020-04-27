State Reports 170 New COVID-19 Cases, 9 Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services today reports 170 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, to a total of 6,081 statewide. The percent of positive cases continues to fall, which is one element of the state's Badger Bounce Back plan.

Gov. Evers also announced he is relaxing the Safer At Home order starting on Wednesday to allow service-based businesses to start up again using curbside drop-off of goods. The change impacts service-based businesses like dog groomers, small engine repair shops and upholstery businesses, who will now be able to complete services while maintaining social distancing. Important elements of this dialing up of services include: (1) the businesses must be able to accept contact-less payment over the phone or online, (2) proper disinfecting techniques must be used and (3) operations must be performed by one staff member.

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, the state's Chief Medical Officer and State Epidemiologist for Communicable Disease, said in a press briefing on Monday afternoon that efforts around the Badger Bounce Back plan are to shift from a focus of "boxing in" all of the people in the state to "boxing in" the virus. Testing for the virus will continue to expand as the state plans to proactively test asymptomatic individuals, including health care professionals.

DHS Data

The state Department of Health Services is tracking the percentage of positive tests on a daily basis in an effort to show progress in testing and bring the percentage of positive results down. One element of Badger Bounce Back is monitoring the percentage of positive results in a trailing 14-day period for a downward trajectory. The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 7.6 percent, which is down from yesterday.

2,246 new test results came back in the last 24 hours. This is down from yesterday's total of 2,321 tests (decrease of 3.2 percent). Another element of the Badger Bounce Back plan is to grow the rate of testing with a goal of 85,000 tests per week or about 12,100 tests per day. Here's how we are doing on progressing toward that goal:

The state currently has 49 active labs with a daily capacity of 10,992 test.

DHS reports the loss of 9 additional lives in the last 24 hours for a total of 281 deaths in the state. 5 of those deaths were in Milwaukee County. Additional deaths were recorded in Clark County, Grant County, Manitowoc County and Waukesha County.

There are currently 337 patients that are hospitalized and 204 of those individuals are awaiting test results. Since yesterday, there were 18 newly hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 24 are no longer hospitalized.

355 of the 1,415 hospitalized patients have received intensive care (25.1 percent). There are 124 COVID-19 cases currently in intensive care, down 11.4 percent from yesterday's 140 patients.

Milwaukee County had 45 new confirmed cases in today's report, up to 2,674 total cases.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 4 Ashland: 2 Barron: 6 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 853 Buffalo: 4 Calumet: 9 Chippewa: 20 Clark: 19 Columbia: 27 Crawford: 3 Dane: 412 Dodge: 30 Door: 10 Douglas: 9 Dunn: 9 Eau Claire: 25 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 69 Grant: 31 Green: 11 Green Lake: 2 Iowa: 7 Iron: 2 Jackson: 12 Jefferson: 39 Juneau: 13 Kenosha: 340 Kewaunee: 10 La Crosse: 26 Lafayette: 4 Manitowoc: 11 Marathon: 17 Marinette: 7 Marquette: 3 Menominee: 1 Milwaukee: 2,674 Monroe: 14 Oconto: 8 Oneida: 6 Outagamie: 47 Ozaukee: 86 Pierce: 9 Polk: 4 Portage: 4 Price: 1 Racine: 273 Richland: 11 Rock: 164 Rusk: 4 Sauk: 42 Sawyer: 3 Shawano: 8 Sheboygan: 46 St. Croix: 13 Trempealeau: 2 Vernon: 1 Vilas: 4 Walworth: 138 Washburn: 1 Washington: 94 Waukesha: 313 Waupaca: 7 Waushara: 2 Winnebago: 48 Wood: 2 Total: 6,081 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 2 Buffalo: 1 Clark: 2 Columbia: 1 Dane: 21 Dodge: 1 Door: 1 Fond du Lac: 3 Grant: 4 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 7 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 1 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 167 Outagamie: 2 Ozaukee: 9 Racine: 10 Richland: 1 Rock: 5 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 2 Walworth: 8 Washington: 4 Waukesha: 15 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 1 Total: 281