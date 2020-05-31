State Reports 173 New COVID-19 Cases, Four Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

The Shepherd Express' daily COVID-19 updates are sponsored by the Muslim Community and Health Center (803 W. Layton Ave.). The mission of MCHC is to provide quality healthcare to under-served populations in Milwaukee and across Wisconsin using the core values of respect, stewardship, compassion, ethics, teamwork and above all quality. You can read all daily updates here.

Summary:

There were 173 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours. This was out of a possible 7,368 total test results that were returned (2.4 percent positive).

The state now has a total of 18,403 cases.

The Wisconsin National Guard will open a new community testing site tomorrow (Monday, June 1) on Milwaukee's North Side located in the parking lot of Custer Stadium, across the street from Barack Obama School of Career and Technical Education (4300 W. Fairmount Ave.)

The Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition reports the state is at about 73 percent of capacity for hospital beds (3,131 beds available) and using 32 percent of capacity for ICU beds. Both of these capacities improved over yesterday.

414 cases are hospitalized which is up from yesterday's total of 409; 14 percent of known cases result in hospitalization.

133 cases are in ICU; this is down from yesterday (144); 3.1 percent of known cases result in time in the ICU.

Four new deaths for a total of 592; 3.2 percent of known cases result in death.

In today's Wisconsin Department of Health Services' daily report on COVID-19, there are 173 new confirmed cases, up to a total of 18,403. The state also reported the loss of four additional lives, bringing the state total to 592 total deaths.

Here's a look at the number of cases resulting in hospitalizations and intensive care, which indicates the trends of the most severe cases.

There are currently 414 patients hospitalized that have tested positive. 211 patients statewide are awaiting test results.

133 of the state's 414 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are receiving intensive care (32.1 percent). This is down from yesterday's total of 144.

The state reports the loss of four additional lives related to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of deaths to 592. Milwaukee County didn't have a new death to report for just the sixth day in the last six weeks.

7,368 new test results came back in the last 24 hours. The average number of new tests performed per day in the last week has been 9,575.

The state has 56 active labs with a daily capacity of 14,753 tests.

Tests in the state have become much more widely available. Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites.

Tied to the test rate is the percent of positive test results.

The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 2.4 percent, which is down from yesterday. It's the lowest percent positive rate we've seen since the pandemic began. The state appears to be caught up on processing test results which is good news for the turnaround time of getting test results back moving forward.

Additional Notes

The Wisconsin National Guard will open a new community testing site tomorrow (Monday, June 1) on Milwaukee's North Side located in the parking lot of Custer Stadium, across the street from Barack Obama School of Career and Technical Education (4300 W. Fairmount Ave.). Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said that the original testing site at MidTown Center was paused to allow Exact Sciences and the state to catch up on test result reporting due to the high number of tests that were coming in. The location change was made to accommodate the new long-term testing site operated by Aurora, which opened at MidTown over a week ago.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 4 Ashland: 2 Barron: 17 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 2,319 Buffalo: 6 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 76 Chippewa: 56 Clark: 32 Columbia: 44 Crawford: 26 Dane: 730 Dodge: 221 Door: 38 Douglas: 19 Dunn: 24 Eau Claire: 108 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 213 Forest: 29 Grant: 95 Green: 66 Green Lake: 20 Iowa: 16 Iron: 2 Jackson: 17 Jefferson: 106 Juneau: 23 Kenosha: 1,168 Kewaunee: 35 La Crosse: 53 Lafayette: 27 Langlade: 3 Lincoln: 7 Manitowoc: 36 Marathon: 50 Marinette: 33 Marquette: 4 Menominee: 3 Milwaukee: 7,750 Monroe: 17 Oconto: 37 Oneida: 9 Outagamie: 227 Ozaukee: 162 Pepin: 1 Pierce: 45 Polk: 19 Portage: 11 Price: 2 Racine: 1,722 Richland: 14 Rock: 636 Rusk: 5 Sauk: 78 Sawyer: 8 Shawano: 47 Sheboygan: 90 St. Croix: 86 Taylor: 2 Trempealeau: 25 Vernon: 21 Vilas: 7 Walworth: 395 Washburn: 2 Washington: 252 Waukesha: 696 Waupaca: 41 Waushara: 8 Winnebago: 244 Wood: 10 Total: 18,403 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 37 Buffalo: 1 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 1 Clark: 4 Columbia: 1 Dane: 29 Dodge: 2 Door: 3 Fond du Lac: 5 Forest: 2 Grant: 12 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 3 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 30 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 2 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 299 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 8 Ozaukee: 12 Polk: 1 Racine: 37 Richland: 4 Rock: 19 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 3 Walworth: 17 Washington: 7 Waukesha: 30 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 7 Wood: 1 Total: 592

