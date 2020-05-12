State Reports 193 New COVID-19 Cases, Nine Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

State now meets five of the six gating criteria in the Badger Bounce Back Plan guiding us towards Phase #1 of the plan.

4,908 new test results, which is above average compared to the number of new tests in the last week (4,250 average). Expect a big increase in incoming tests in the next few days as more community testing sites opened across the state starting Monday. Those test results will start coming in Wednesday-Friday.

193 new confirmed cases; a total of 10,611 cases statewide

333 cases are hospitalized; this is down from 340 yesterday; 17.7 percent of known cases result in hospitalization

194 hospitalized cases are awaiting results

110 cases are in ICU; this is down from yesterday's ICU cases of 116; 4.4 percent of known cases result in time in the ICU

Nine new deaths for a total of 418 deaths; 3.9 percent of known cases result in death

Case surges in Brown County and Milwaukee County seem to have slowed compared to last week.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Tuesday reports 193 new positive COVID-19 test results came in the 24 hours. DHS also reported the loss of nine additional lives related to COVID-19.

4,908 new test results came back in the last 24 hours. This is up 15.5 percent from the average number of tests returned in the last week (4,250 tests daily). Expect a big increase in incoming tests in the next few days as more community testing sites opened across the state starting Monday. Those test results will start coming in Wednesday-Friday. The Wisconsin National Guard estimated they collected 4,500 test samples on Monday.

(click here to zoom in)

The state has 51 active labs with a daily capacity of 13,795 tests.

The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 3.9 percent, which is down from yesterday and the lowest percent of positive tests since tracking began. DHS is tracking this for a 14-day downward trajectory. This gating criteria item as part of the Badger Bounce Back Plan is currently met.

(click here to zoom in)

Here's a look at the number of cases resulting in hospitalizations and intensive care, which gives us a picture of the most severe cases. Keep in mind this data is provided voluntarily so this is not completely comprehensive.

(click here to zoom in)

Bothe current hospitalizations and intensive care patients are down from yesterday. There are currently 333 patients hospitalized. This is down from yesterday's total of 340. 194 of those individuals are awaiting test results.

110 of the state's 333 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have received intensive care (33 percent). This is down from yesterday's total of 116.

The state reports the loss of nine additional lives related to COVID-19. That brings the total number of deaths to 418.

(click here to zoom in)

Milwaukee County had 47 new confirmed cases in today's report, up to a total of 4,069 total cases.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 4 Ashland: 2 Barron: 11 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 1,958 Buffalo: 5 Calumet: 43 Chippewa: 31 Clark: 24 Columbia: 34 Crawford: 17 Dane: 477 Dodge: 75 Door: 22 Douglas: 11 Dunn: 14 Eau Claire: 60 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 108 Forest: 4 Grant: 69 Green: 34 Green Lake: 8 Iowa: 10 Iron: 2 Jackson: 14 Jefferson: 52 Juneau: 21 Kenosha: 716 Kewaunee: 29 La Crosse: 34 Lafayette: 13 Lincoln: 1 Manitowoc: 20 Marathon: 25 Marinette: 21 Marquette: 3 Menominee: 2 Milwaukee: 4,069 Monroe: 15 Oconto: 28 Oneida: 7 Outagamie: 117 Ozaukee: 107 Pierce: 14 Polk: 5 Portage: 7 Price: 1 Racine: 763 Richland: 13 Rock: 369 Rusk: 4 Sauk: 73 Sawyer: 4 Shawano: 25 Sheboygan: 66 St. Croix: 31 Trempealeau: 6 Vernon: 4 Vilas: 4 Walworth: 244 Washburn: 1 Washington: 119 Waukesha: 414 Waupaca: 13 Waushara: 4 Winnebago: 101 Wood: 4 Total: 10,611 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 20 Buffalo: 1 Calumet: 1 Clark: 4 Columbia: 1 Dane: 22 Dodge: 1 Door: 3 Fond du Lac: 3 Grant: 9 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 2 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 16 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 1 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 235 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 2 Ozaukee: 10 Racine: 17 Richland: 2 Rock: 13 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 2 Walworth: 11 Washington: 4 Waukesha: 23 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 1 Total: 418