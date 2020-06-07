State Reports 264 New COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

Two weeks ago, the state reported a total of 3,126 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. In the last week, the state confirmed just 2,432 new cases, a decrease of almost 100 new cases per day or 22.2 percent.

Hospitalizations have gone down each of the last seven days and has clearly trended downward since May 28. There are currently 308 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

There were 264 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours (2.3 percent positive).

The state now has a total of 20,835 cases.

The Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition reports the state is at about 74 percent of capacity for hospital beds (2,958 beds available) and using 35 percent of capacity for ICU beds.

107 cases are in ICU; this is down from yesterday (118). The number of patients in ICU with COVID-19 has trended downward since May 29 when it was at a peak of 145 patients. 3.1 percent of known cases result in time in the ICU.

Two new deaths for a total of 647; 3.1 percent of known cases result in death.

The state has 264 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours out of a total of 11,329 new tests performed (2.3 percent positive). It's the sixth consecutive day the testing rate has been above 10,000 tests.

Along with the decline in cases, data reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services indicates COVID-19 hospitalizations and the number of patients receiving intensive care have also decline in the last week.

Here's a look at the number of cases resulting in hospitalizations and intensive care, which indicates the trends of the most severe cases.

There are currently 308 patients hospitalized that have tested positive. Hospitalizations have gone down seven days in a row and has clearly trended downward since May 28. 167 of the state's hospitalized COVID-19 patients are in Milwaukee County. 183 patients statewide are awaiting test results.

107 of the state's 308 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are receiving intensive care (34.7 percent). This is down from yesterday's total of 118. The number of patients in ICU with COVID-19 has trended downward since May 29 when it was at a peak of 145 patients.

The state reports the loss of two additional lives related to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of deaths to 647.

The state's testing rate has been above 10,000 new results each of the last six days. 11,329 new test results were returned in the last 24 hours. In the last week, the state has averaged 11,171 new test results daily.

The state has 62 active labs with a daily capacity of 15,508 tests.

Tests in the state have become much more widely available. Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

Tied to the test rate is the percent of positive test results.

The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 2.3 percent, which is up from yesterday.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 5 Ashland: 3 Barron: 20 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 2,377 Buffalo: 6 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 80 Chippewa: 59 Clark: 42 Columbia: 46 Crawford: 26 Dane: 843 Dodge: 400 Door: 39 Douglas: 20 Dunn: 27 Eau Claire: 123 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 233 Forest: 33 Grant: 98 Green: 71 Green Lake: 22 Iowa: 17 Iron: 2 Jackson: 19 Jefferson: 128 Juneau: 23 Kenosha: 1,274 Kewaunee: 36 La Crosse: 69 Lafayette: 33 Langlade: 4 Lincoln: 7 Manitowoc: 39 Marathon: 64 Marinette: 36 Marquette: 5 Menominee: 3 Milwaukee: 8,813 Monroe: 19 Oconto: 42 Oneida: 12 Outagamie: 270 Ozaukee: 183 Pepin: 1 Pierce: 50 Polk: 33 Portage: 35 Price: 2 Racine: 1,910 Richland: 14 Rock: 685 Rusk: 5 Sauk: 83 Sawyer: 8 Shawano: 56 Sheboygan: 114 St. Croix: 105 Taylor: 2 Trempealeau: 40 Vernon: 21 Vilas: 8 Walworth: 435 Washburn: 3 Washington: 277 Waukesha: 808 Waupaca: 57 Waushara: 10 Winnebago: 385 Wood: 11 Total: 20,835 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 38 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 1 Clark: 4 Columbia: 1 Dane: 29 Dodge: 4 Door: 3 Fond du Lac: 6 Forest: 2 Grant: 12 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 3 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 34 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 326 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 8 Ozaukee: 13 Polk: 1 Racine: 47 Richland: 4 Rock: 21 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 3 Walworth: 17 Washington: 9 Waukesha: 33 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 7 Wood: 1 Total: 647

