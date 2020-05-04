State Reports 272 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 272 new positive test results for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours for a total of 8,236 positive tests statewide. One new death has been reported.

In the last week, DHS has ramped up its support of pop-up community testing events that are being performed in concert with local health officials. In a press briefing on Monday afternoon, DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm explained that these efforts are particularly valuable in getting a better picture of the spread of the virus in rural areas. Though Wisconsin has generally done well in terms of testing compared to other states, there are some regions of the state that are below average.

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer and State Epidemiologist for Communicable Disease, explained in the press briefing that the outbreaks we continue to see at essential businesses, such as the meat packing plants, and long-term care facilities are evidence that the virus is still very prevalent. We won't know whether we have "peaked" until we are days past that peak. Physical distancing is still an essential step to slowing the spread of the virus.

DHS Report Data

Here's a look at the number of cases resulting in hospitalizations or intensive care, which gives us a picture of the most severe cases. There doesn't appear to be any conclusive trend in the hospitalization data. ICU data is starting to trend downward.

There are currently 347 patients hospitalized and 226 of those individuals are awaiting test results. The number of hospitalized patients has fluctuated between 340-360 in the last week. There were 13 new hospitalizations in the last day.

116 of the state's 347 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have received intensive care (33.4 percent).

2,742 new test results came back in the last 24 hours. This is down 7.8 percent from the average number of tests results returned in the last week (2,974 tests daily). One element of the Badger Bounce Back plan is to grow testing with a goal of the capability of administering 85,000 tests per week or about 12,100 tests per day. The state has said increased capacity is the goal, not actual utilization. However, increasing utilization is also important because it will should drive down the percent of positive results. Here's how we are doing on progressing toward that goal:

The state has 51 active labs with a daily capacity of 11,347 tests.

DHS is tracking the percent of positive tests on a daily basis in an effort to show progress in testing and bring the percentage of positive results down. Another element of Badger Bounce Back is monitoring the percentage of positive results in a trailing 14-day period for a downward trajectory. The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 9.9 percent, which is down from yesterday, but still causing no meaningful trend.

The state reports the loss of one additional life related to COVID-19. That brings the total number of deaths to 340.

Milwaukee County had 52 new confirmed cases in today's report, up to a total of 3,296 total cases.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 4 Ashland: 2 Barron: 7 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 1,448 Buffalo: 5 Calumet: 19 Chippewa: 25 Clark: 21 Columbia: 30 Crawford: 6 Dane: 441 Dodge: 39 Door: 15 Douglas: 9 Dunn: 12 Eau Claire: 41 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 75 Grant: 48 Green: 16 Green Lake: 5 Iowa: 7 Iron: 2 Jackson: 12 Jefferson: 46 Juneau: 18 Kenosha: 546 Kewaunee: 22 La Crosse: 31 Lafayette: 6 Lincoln: 1 Manitowoc: 14 Marathon: 19 Marinette: 11 Marquette: 3 Menominee: 1 Milwaukee: 3,296 Monroe: 14 Oconto: 18 Oneida: 6 Outagamie: 73 Ozaukee: 94 Pierce: 10 Polk: 4 Portage: 7 Price: 1 Racine: 457 Richland: 13 Rock: 289 Rusk: 4 Sauk: 66 Sawyer: 4 Shawano: 16 Sheboygan: 53 St. Croix: 20 Trempealeau: 4 Vernon: 2 Vilas: 4 Walworth: 211 Washburn: 1 Washington: 104 Waukesha: 367 Waupaca: 10 Waushara: 2 Winnebago: 72 Wood: 2 Total: 8,236 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 6 Buffalo: 1 Clark: 4 Columbia: 1 Dane: 22 Dodge: 1 Door: 3 Fond du Lac: 3 Grant: 6 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 14 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 1 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 195 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 2 Ozaukee: 9 Racine: 14 Richland: 2 Rock: 7 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 2 Walworth: 8 Washington: 4 Waukesha: 20 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 1 Total: 340