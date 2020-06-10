State Reports 285 New COVID-19 Cases, Ten Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

There were 285 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours out of a total of 10,187 tests (2.8 percent positive).

The Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition reports the state is at about 75 percent of capacity for hospital beds (2,922 beds available) and using 35 percent of capacity for ICU beds.

10 new deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 671 deaths; 3.1 percent of known cases result in death.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 285 new COVID-19 cases in the state out of a total of 10,187 new test results in the last 24 hours (2.8 percent positive).

Here's a look at the number of cases resulting in hospitalizations and intensive care, which indicates the trends of the most severe cases.

(click here to zoom in)

There are currently 328 patients hospitalized that have tested positive. 161 of the state's hospitalized COVID-19 patients are in Milwaukee County. This is down from 173 patients hospitalized in Milwaukee County yesterday. 190 patients statewide are awaiting test results.



114 of the state's 328 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are receiving intensive care (34.8 percent). This is down from yesterday's total of 117. The number of patients in ICU with COVID-19 has generally trended downward since May 29 when it was at a peak of 145 patients.

The state reported the loss of ten additional lives associated with COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 671 deaths. 3.1 percent of known cases result in death.

(click here to zoom in)

10,187 new test results were returned in the last 24 hours. The state averaged 11,371 tests per day in the last week. Testing rates in Milwaukee County continue to be a concern as county health officials pointed out yesterday. Less people are seeking out tests at the free community testing sites that are being operated by the Wisconsin National Guard.

(click here to zoom in)

The state has 63 active labs with a daily capacity of 16,100 tests.

Tests in the state have become much more widely available. Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

Tied to the test rate is the percent of positive test results.

The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 2.8 percent, which is up from yesterday.

(click here to zoom in)

The effective reproduction rate of COVID-19 in Wisconsin is down to 0.87, which means each infected individual infects less than one additional person. The last month, the state has moved from near the worst reproduction rates above 1 to now among the ten best.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 6 Ashland: 3 Barron: 20 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 2,399 Buffalo: 6 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 81 Chippewa: 59 Clark: 45 Columbia: 47 Crawford: 26 Dane: 871 Dodge: 406 Door: 39 Douglas: 20 Dunn: 29 Eau Claire: 124 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 241 Forest: 34 Grant: 99 Green: 71 Green Lake: 23 Iowa: 16 Iron: 2 Jackson: 19 Jefferson: 134 Juneau: 23 Kenosha: 1,295 Kewaunee: 37 La Crosse: 77 Lafayette: 35 Langlade: 5 Lincoln: 7 Manitowoc: 40 Marathon: 66 Marinette: 37 Marquette: 6 Menominee: 3 Milwaukee: 8,973 Monroe: 19 Oconto: 42 Oneida: 13 Outagamie: 289 Ozaukee: 184 Pepin: 1 Pierce: 51 Polk: 34 Portage: 39 Price: 2 Racine: 1,939 Richland: 14 Rock: 714 Rusk: 5 Sauk: 84 Sawyer: 9 Shawano: 60 Sheboygan: 118 St. Croix: 107 Taylor: 2 Trempealeau: 43 Vernon: 22 Vilas: 8 Walworth: 452 Washburn: 3 Washington: 281 Waukesha: 829 Waupaca: 58 Waushara: 13 Winnebago: 431 Wood: 12 Total: 21,308 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 38 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 1 Clark: 4 Columbia: 1 Dane: 30 Dodge: 4 Door: 3 Fond du Lac: 6 Forest: 2 Grant: 12 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 3 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 36 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 331 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 8 Ozaukee: 13 Polk: 1 Racine: 51 Richland: 4 Rock: 21 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 3 Walworth: 17 Washington: 10 Waukesha: 34 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 7 Wood: 1 Total: 661

