State Reports 307 New COVID-19 Cases, Four Deaths

Milwaukee County hasn't reported a death in the last two days.

307 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours for a total of 15,584 cases statewide.

7,480 new test results are in today's report. The average number of new tests performed per day in the last week has been 7,396.

The Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition reports the state is at about 71 percent of capacity for hospital beds (3,380 beds available) and using 31 percent of capacity for ICU beds.

388 cases are either hospitalized or awaiting test results (207 individuals); 15 percent of known cases result in hospitalization.

194 of the state's 388 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are in Milwaukee County. This is the highest number of hospitalizations in the county since April 19.

121 cases are in ICU; this is down from yesterday's ICU cases of 126; 3.5 percent of known cases result in time in the ICU

Four new deaths for a total of 514 deaths; 3.3 percent of known cases result in death

In today's Wisconsin Department of Health Services' daily report on COVID-19, there are 307 new confirmed cases out of a total of 7,480 tests (4.1 percent positive). The state has now confirmed a total of 15,584 cases.

Here's a look at the number of cases resulting in hospitalizations and intensive care, which indicates the trends of the most severe cases. The number of patients receiving intensive care has stayed relatively steady for the last three weeks between 110 and 130. The number of hospitalizations has risen by about 60 in that time. Keep in mind this data is provided voluntarily through the state's Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition so this is not completely comprehensive.

There are currently 388 patients hospitalized that have either tested positive or are awaiting test results (213). That includes 194 total hospitalizations in Milwaukee County.

121 of the state's 388 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are receiving intensive care (31.2 percent). This is down from yesterday's total of 126.

The state reports the loss of four lives related to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of deaths to 514.

At least 213 deaths have been tied to long-term care facilities (41.4 percent) and an additional 23 deaths have occurred in group homes (4.5 percent). 26.3 percent of deaths (135) didn't occur in group housing settings. There are an additional 143 deaths with an unknown origin.

Three of the state's four deaths in the last 24 hours occurred in Racine County. The county has seen an increase in cases recently, surpassing Kenosha on May 8 to have the third highest number of cases behind Milwaukee County and Brown County.

7,480 new test results came back in the last 24 hours. The average number of new tests performed per day in the last week has been 7,396. This is up from an average of 5,262 new tests per day two weeks ago and 4,250 new tests per day three weeks ago.

The state has 54 active labs with a daily capacity of 14,153 tests.

Tests in the state have become much more widely available. Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites.

Tied to the test rate is the percent of positive test results.

The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 4.1 percent, which is down from yesterday. DHS is watching this for a 14-day downward trajectory.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 4 Ashland: 2 Barron: 12 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 2,249 Buffalo: 5 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 70 Chippewa: 53 Clark: 28 Columbia: 38 Crawford: 26 Dane: 604 Dodge: 161 Door: 37 Douglas: 18 Dunn: 23 Eau Claire: 98 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 174 Forest: 12 Grant: 87 Green: 54 Green Lake: 15 Iowa: 12 Iron: 2 Jackson: 15 Jefferson: 84 Juneau: 22 Kenosha: 1,001 Kewaunee: 33 La Crosse: 48 Lafayette: 22 Langlade: 1 Lincoln: 4 Manitowoc: 29 Marathon: 42 Marinette: 32 Marquette: 3 Menominee: 3 Milwaukee: 6,352 Monroe: 16 Oconto: 34 Oneida: 7 Outagamie: 193 Ozaukee: 138 Pepin: 1 Pierce: 42 Polk: 16 Portage: 10 Price: 2 Racine: 1,394 Richland: 14 Rock: 569 Rusk: 4 Sauk: 77 Sawyer: 7 Shawano: 38 Sheboygan: 82 St. Croix: 68 Taylor: 1 Trempealeau: 20 Vernon: 16 Vilas: 6 Walworth: 351 Washburn: 2 Washington: 206 Waukesha: 567 Waupaca: 23 Waushara: 8 Winnebago: 182 Wood: 9 Total: 15,584 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 32 Buffalo: 1 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 1 Clark: 4 Columbia: 1 Dane: 26 Dodge: 1 Door: 3 Fond du Lac: 5 Grant: 11 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 3 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 22 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 2 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 276 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 7 Ozaukee: 11 Polk: 1 Racine: 23 Richland: 4 Rock: 16 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 3 Walworth: 13 Washington: 4 Waukesha: 25 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 1 Wood: 1 Total: 514