State Reports 331 Newly Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 4 New Deaths

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services today reports 331 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide bringing the total to 5,687 cases.

An increase in the availability of testing means we will get a better picture of how much the virus has spread, however, it also means we'll continue to see (what appear to be) higher daily positive test results.

Brown County now has the highest percentage of residents testing positive with 277.2 cases per 100,000 residents, passing Milwaukee County which has 264.6 cases per 100,000 residents. Northeastern Wisconsin has not seen a spike in hospitalizations yet related to the JBS meat packing plant case cluster, but we will continue to monitor data coming from the region.

2,896 new test results came back in the last 24 hours. This is down from yesterday's total of 3,421 tests (decrease of 15.4 percent). One element of the Badger Bounce Back plan that the state revealed earlier this week is to grow the rate of testing with a goal of 85,000 tests per week or about 12,100 tests per day. Here's how we are doing on progressing toward that goal:

The number of confirmed cases in Brown County continued to grow with 115 new cases. However, the rest of the state also saw an uptick. See below for a visualization comparing Brown County's cases versus the rest of the state since April 1.

DHS is tracking the percentage of positive tests on a daily basis in an effort to show progress in testing and bringing the number of positive results down. Another element of the state's Badger Bounce Back plan is bringing the positive test rate down. They are looking for a 14 day period showing a downward trajectory in the percentage of positive tests.

DHS reports the loss of 4 additional lives in the last 24 hours for a total of 266 deaths in the state.

There are currently 337 patients that are hospitalized and 241 of those individuals are awaiting test results. Since yesterday, there were 23 newly hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 47 are no longer hospitalized.

353 of the 1,376 hospitalized patients have received intensive care (257 percent). There are 136 COVID-19 cases currently in intensive care and there was a decrease of 14 patients in ICU from yesterday.

Milwaukee County had 94 new confirmed cases in today's report, up to 2,525 total cases.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 4 Ashland: 2 Barron: 6 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 720 Buffalo: 4 Calumet: 7 Chippewa: 20 Clark: 19 Columbia: 27 Crawford: 3 Dane: 401 Dodge: 23 Door: 10 Douglas: 9 Dunn: 9 Eau Claire: 24 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 67 Grant: 28 Green: 11 Green Lake: 1 Iowa: 7 Iron: 2 Jackson: 12 Jefferson: 39 Juneau: 12 Kenosha: 329 Kewaunee: 10 La Crosse: 26 Lafayette: 4 Manitowoc: 9 Marathon: 18 Marinette: 7 Marquette: 3 Menominee: 1 Milwaukee: 2,525 Monroe: 14 Oconto: 6 Oneida: 6 Outagamie: 43 Ozaukee: 82 Pierce: 8 Polk: 4 Portage: 4 Price: 1 Racine: 255 Richland: 10 Rock: 151 Rusk: 4 Sauk: 38 Sawyer: 2 Shawano: 8 Sheboygan: 44 St. Croix: 13 Trempealeau: 2 Vilas: 4 Walworth: 132 Washburn: 1 Washington: 92 Waukesha: 299 Waupaca: 7 Waushara: 2 Winnebago: 48 Wood: 2 Total 5,687 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 2 Buffalo: 1 Clark: 1 Columbia: 1 Dane: 21 Dodge: 1 Door: 1 Fond du Lac: 3 Grant: 3 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 7 Kewaunee: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 1 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 157 Outagamie: 2 Ozaukee: 9 Racine: 10 Richland: 1 Rock: 4 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 2 Walworth: 8 Washington: 4 Waukesha: 14 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 1 Total: 266