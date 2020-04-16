State Reports 3,875 COVID-19 Cases; 197 Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

New data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows 154 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 3,875 cases. 1,947 of those cases are in Milwaukee County.

Big upticks in confirmed cases were seen in Brown County (25 new cases or 21.9 percent) and Walworth County (22 new cases or 44.8 percent since yesterday.

Just prior to the new data being released, Gov. Evers announced he has instructed Wisconsin DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to extend the state's 'Safer at Home' order to May 26. The new order will keep schools closed to the end of the school year, but also relax some rules related to the original order.

In a press briefing, Secretary-designee Palm shared that modeling suggests the timing of the original 'Safer At Home' order has saved between 300-1,400 lives. Continuing efforts to control the pandemic statewide is dependent on the state's ability to continue to increase the testing capacity of the state's labs and increase contact tracing related to confirmed cases.

Secretary-designee Palm also shared that the state has expanded to 29 labs for a total daily capacity of 7,562 tests.

The data shows a 4.1 percent increase in confirmed cases in the state since yesterday.

DHS reports the loss of 15 additional lives in the last 24 hours for a total of 197 deaths in the state. Richland County, in the southwestern part of the state, has reported its first death.

(click here to zoom in)

A total of 44,849 tests have been performed so far, which means about 8.6 percent of tests have come back positive.

The number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 has risen by 30 since yesterday to a total of 1,121. That means about 28.9 percent of confirmed cases result in a hospitalization. The state also reported that 299 hospitalized patients received intensive care, or about 7.7 percent.

Milwaukee County had 77 new confirmed cases in today's report, up to 1,947 total cases.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 3 Ashland: 2 Barron: 6 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 139 Buffalo: 4 Calumet: 5 Chippewa: 20 Clark: 10 Columbia: 27 Crawford: 3 Dane: 352 Dodge: 19 Door: 9 Douglas: 7 Dunn: 9 Eau Claire: 22 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 59 Grant: 10 Green: 9 Green Lake: 1 Iowa: 5 Iron: 2 Jackson: 11 Jefferson: 24 Juneau: 7 Kenosha: 208 Kewaunee: 6 La Crosse: 25 Lafayette: 3 Manitowoc: 5 Marathon: 14 Marinette: 4 Marquette: 3 Menominee: 1 Milwaukee: 1,947 Monroe: 12 Oconto: 4 Oneida: 6 Outagamie: 31 Ozaukee: 77 Pierce: 7 Polk: 3 Portage: 4 Price: 1 Racine: 143 Richland: 7 Rock: 63 Rusk: 3 Sauk: 31 Sawyer: 2 Shawano: 6 Sheboygan: 37 St. Croix: 11 Trempealeau: 1 Vilas: 4 Walworth: 71 Washburn: 1 Washington: 79 Waukesha: 245 Waupaca: 4 Waushara: 2 Winnebago: 32 Wood: 2 Total 3,875 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Brown: 1 Buffalo: 1 Columbia: 1 Dane: 16 Dodge: 1 Door: 1 Fond du Lac: 3 Grant: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 5 Kewaunee: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 1 Milwaukee: 114 Outagamie: 2 Ozaukee: 9 Racine: 6 Richland: 1 Rock: 4 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 2 Walworth: 3 Washington: 3 Waukesha: 11 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 1 Total: 197