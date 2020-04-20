State Reports 4,499 COVID-19 Cases; 230 Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

New data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows 153 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 4,499 cases. 2,191 of those cases are in Milwaukee County.

In a press briefing on Monday afternoon, Gov. Evers announced the Badger Bounce Back plan, which is the state's roadmap to reopening. There are six criteria they are looking for to start the phases of slowly "turning the dial" or reopening up the state:

A downward trajectory in new daily cases for 14 days. This is consistent with federal guidelines announced by the president over the weekend. The percentage of tests coming back positive must drop. The health care system must be able to treat all patients without crisis care. Expanded testing capacity to over 12,000 tests per day. Expanded contact tracing—any individual testing positive should be interviewed within 24 hours and their contacts to be interviewed within 48 hours. More readily available personal protective equipment (PPE).

The first phase of reopening would include allowing restaurants to reopen with limited capacity, child care facilities and group meetings of up to 10 people. A second phase would allow bars to open and events of up to 50 people.

Brown County Cluster

A cluster of new cases in Brown County tied to the JBS Packerland meatpacking facility has caused Brown County's case count to grow to 285. That's an increase of 105 new cases since Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating the growth in cases. The new cases in Brown County in the last day accounted for nearly half of the new cases reported in the entire state.

The state's testing capacity has expanded dramatically in the last week, but the actual number of tests being administered daily hasn't grown. The results of 1,433 new tests came in in the last 24 hours. The state has 36 active labs that can process a total of 7,238 tests per day. They have a target goal of 85,000 tests per week or just over 12,100 tests per day.

More DHS Data

A total of 51,102 tests have been performed so far, which means about 8.8 percent of tests have come back positive.

DHS reports the loss of ten additional lives in the last 24 hours for a total of 230 deaths in the state. Seven of those new deaths were in Milwaukee County. Racine County, Grant County and Clark County also reported deaths.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

(click here to zoom in)

The number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 has risen by 21 cases since yesterday to a total of 1,211. That means about 26.9 percent of confirmed cases result in a hospitalization. The state also reported that 315 hospitalized patients received intensive care, or about 7 percent. Eight new cases were brought to the ICU in the last 24 hours.

More Wisconsin COVID-19 Coverage:

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 4 Ashland: 2 Barron: 6 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 285 Buffalo: 4 Calumet: 6 Chippewa: 20 Clark: 16 Columbia: 27 Crawford: 3 Dane: 364 Dodge: 19 Door: 9 Douglas: 8 Dunn: 9 Eau Claire: 22 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 65 Grant: 23 Green: 9 Green Lake: 1 Iowa: 6 Iron: 2 Jackson: 12 Jefferson: 32 Juneau: 10 Kenosha: 257 Kewaunee: 8 La Crosse: 25 Lafayette: 3 Manitowoc: 7 Marathon: 17 Marinette: 5 Marquette: 3 Menominee: 1 Milwaukee: 2,191 Monroe: 13 Oconto: 5 Oneida: 6 Outagamie: 35 Ozaukee: 80 Pierce: 7 Polk: 4 Portage: 4 Price: 1 Racine: 174 Richland: 8 Rock: 80 Rusk: 4 Sauk: 34 Sawyer: 2 Shawano: 6 Sheboygan: 43 St. Croix: 11 Trempealeau: 1 Vilas: 4 Walworth: 86 Washburn: 1 Washington: 86 Waukesha: 269 Waupaca: 4 Waushara: 2 Winnebago: 41 Wood: 2 Total 4,499 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Brown: 1 Buffalo: 1 Clark: 1 Columbia: 1 Dane: 19 Dodge: 1 Door: 1 Fond du Lac: 3 Grant: 2 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 5 Kewaunee: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 1 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 132 Outagamie: 2 Ozaukee: 9 Racine: 10 Richland: 1 Rock: 4 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 2 Walworth: 6 Washington: 3 Waukesha: 11 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 1 Total: 230