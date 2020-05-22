State Reports 511 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, Nine Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

The City of Milwaukee has unveiled a set of five criteria being monitored in terms of deciding when to loosen its current public health restrictions. Status of these indicators is available under the "Key Indicators" tab here.

511 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours for a total of 14,396 cases statewide.

9,976 new test results are in today's report. This is the highest number of tests returned in a single day since testing started.

The Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition reports the state is at about 72 percent of capacity for hospital beds (3,219 beds available) and using 34 percent of capacity for ICU beds.

396 cases are either hospitalized or awaiting test results (187 individuals); 15.7 percent of known cases result in hospitalization

133 cases are in ICU; this is up from yesterday's ICU cases of 126; 3.7 percent of known cases result in time in the ICU

Nine new deaths for a total of 496 deaths; 3.5 percent of known cases result in death

In today's Wisconsin Department of Health Services' daily report on COVID-19, there are 511 new confirmed cases for a total of 14,396 cases statewide. DHS reported the loss of nine additional lives to COVID-19, up to 496 total deaths.

Here's a look at the number of cases resulting in hospitalizations and intensive care, which indicates the trends of the most severe cases. The number of patients receiving intensive care has stayed relatively steady for the last month between 110 and 130. The number of hospitalizations has risen by 100 in the last two weeks. Keep in mind this data is provided voluntarily through the state's Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition so this is not completely comprehensive.

There are currently 396 patients hospitalized that have either tested positive or are awaiting test results (187). That includes 183 total hospitalizations in Milwaukee County.

133 of the state's 396 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have received intensive care (33.6 percent). This is up from yesterday's total of 126.

The state reports the loss of nine additional lives related to COVID-19. That brings the total number of deaths to 496.

At least 211 deaths have been tied to long-term care facilities (42.5 percent) and an additional 21 deaths have occurred in group homes (4.2 percent). 26.2 percent of deaths (130) didn't occur in group housing settings. There are an additional 134 deaths with an origin that's unknown because this data wasn't tracked before April 8.

9,976 new test results came back in the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of new tests returned on a single day.

The state has 54 active labs with a daily capacity of 14,140 tests.

The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 5.1 percent, which is up slightly from yesterday. DHS is watching this for a 14-day downward trajectory.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 4 Ashland: 2 Barron: 11 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 2,204 Buffalo: 5 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 67 Chippewa: 46 Clark: 28 Columbia: 37 Crawford: 25 Dane: 587 Dodge: 137 Door: 35 Douglas: 16 Dunn: 21 Eau Claire: 89 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 155 Forest: 11 Grant: 81 Green: 49 Green Lake: 13 Iowa: 11 Iron: 2 Jackson: 15 Jefferson: 75 Juneau: 22 Kenosha: 948 Kewaunee: 32 La Crosse: 48 Lafayette: 17 Langlade: 1 Lincoln: 3 Manitowoc: 28 Marathon: 36 Marinette: 30 Marquette: 3 Menominee: 2 Milwaukee: 5,735 Monroe: 16 Oconto: 32 Oneida: 7 Outagamie: 174 Ozaukee: 133 Pepin: 1 Pierce: 34 Polk: 13 Portage: 8 Price: 2 Racine: 1,269 Richland: 14 Rock: 520 Rusk: 4 Sauk: 77 Sawyer: 7 Shawano: 36 Sheboygan: 78 St. Croix: 58 Taylor: 1 Trempealeau: 13 Vernon: 14 Vilas: 6 Walworth: 329 Washburn: 2 Washington: 178 Waukesha: 537 Waupaca: 20 Waushara: 7 Winnebago: 160 Wood: 9 Total: 14,396 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 31 Buffalo: 1 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 1 Clark: 4 Columbia: 1 Dane: 26 Dodge: 1 Door: 3 Fond du Lac: 4 Grant: 10 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 3 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 22 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 2 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 270 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 5 Ozaukee: 11 Polk: 1 Racine: 22 Richland: 4 Rock: 15 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 3 Walworth: 11 Washington: 4 Waukesha: 25 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 1 Total: 487