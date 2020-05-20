State Reports 528 New COVID-19 Cases, 14 Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

528 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours for a total of 13,413 cases statewide.

6,591 new test results are in today's report. This is the highest number of tests returned in a single day since tracking started.

There are 399 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 or in the hospital and awaiting test results (180). The number of hospitalized patients has gone up each of the last eight days. 16.1 percent of known cases result in hospitalization.

The Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition reports the state is at about 70 percent of capacity for hospital beds (3,483 beds available) and using 32 percent of capacity for ICU beds.

127 cases are in ICU; this is down slightly from yesterday's ICU cases of 129; 3.8 percent of known cases result in time in the ICU

14 new deaths for a total of 481 deaths; 3.6 percent of known cases result in death

In today's Wisconsin Department of Health Services' daily report on COVID-19, there are 528 new confirmed cases for a total of 13,413 cases statewide. DHS reported the loss of 14 additional lives to COVID-19, up to 481 total deaths.

Here's a look at the number of cases resulting in hospitalizations and intensive care, which indicates the trends of the most severe cases. The number of patients receiving intensive care has stayed relatively steady for the last month. The number of hospitalizations has risen by 100 in the last two weeks. Keep in mind this data is provided voluntarily through the state's Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition so this is not completely comprehensive.

(click here to zoom in)

The number of hospitalized patients has grown each of the last eight days. There are currently 399 patients hospitalized. 180 patients are hospitalized with tests pending.

127 of the state's 399 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have received intensive care (31.8 percent). This is down from yesterday's total of 129.

The state reports the loss of 14 additional lives related to COVID-19. That brings the total number of deaths to 481.

At least 199 deaths have been tied to long-term care facilities (41.4 percent) and an additional 20 deaths have occurred in group homes (4.1 percent). These numbers would be higher, but the breakdown of this data started on April 8, so there are 133 deaths that are not tied to long-term care facilities, group homes, workplaces, etc.

(click here to zoom in)

6,591 new test results came back in the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of new tests returned on a single day.

(click here to zoom in)

The state has 53 active labs with a daily capacity of 14,140 tests.

The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 8 percent, which is up from yesterday and trending int he wrong direction. DHS is watching this for a 14-day downward trajectory.

(click here to zoom in)

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 4 Ashland: 2 Barron: 11 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 2,135 Buffalo: 5 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 60 Chippewa: 43 Clark: 30 Columbia: 37 Crawford: 23 Dane: 563 Dodge: 112 Door: 34 Douglas: 15 Dunn: 20 Eau Claire: 78 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 148 Forest: 11 Grant: 78 Green: 49 Green Lake: 11 Iowa: 11 Iron: 2 Jackson: 15 Jefferson: 62 Juneau: 22 Kenosha: 889 Kewaunee: 31 La Crosse: 47 Lafayette: 17 Lincoln: 3 Manitowoc: 26 Marathon: 35 Marinette: 28 Marquette: 3 Menominee: 2 Milwaukee: 5,373 Monroe: 15 Oconto: 31 Oneida: 7 Outagamie: 153 Ozaukee: 130 Pepin: 1 Pierce: 26 Polk: 7 Portage: 7 Price: 1 Racine: 1,115 Richland: 14 Rock: 452 Rusk: 4 Sauk: 77 Sawyer: 4 Shawano: 34 Sheboygan: 73 St. Croix: 52 Trempealeau: 11 Vernon: 12 Vilas: 4 Walworth: 296 Washburn: 1 Washington: 163 Waukesha: 514 Waupaca: 19 Waushara: 7 Winnebago: 134 Wood: 8 Total: 13,413 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 29 Buffalo: 1 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 1 Clark: 4 Columbia: 1 Dane: 26 Dodge: 1 Door: 3 Fond du Lac: 3 Grant: 10 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 2 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 21 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 2 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 265 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 5 Ozaukee: 11 Polk: 1 Racine: 20 Richland: 3 Rock: 14 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 3 Walworth: 11 Washington: 4 Waukesha: 24 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 1 Total: 481