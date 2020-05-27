State Reports 599 New COVID-19 Cases, 22 Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

599 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours. This is out of a possible 10,330 total test results that were returned (5.8 percent positive). The state now has a total of 16,462 cases.

Milwaukee County (231 new cases) and Racine County (184 new cases) accounted for 69.3 percent of the new cases.

The Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition reports the state is at about 73 percent of capacity for hospital beds (3,084 beds available) and using 34 percent of capacity for ICU beds.

413 cases are hospitalized while 335 patients have a COVID-19 test pending; 14.7 percent of known cases result in hospitalization.

139 cases are in ICU; this is up from yesterday; 3.3 percent of known cases result in time in the ICU.

22 new deaths for a total of 539 deaths; 3.3 percent of known cases result in death

In today's Wisconsin Department of Health Services' daily report on COVID-19, there are 599 new confirmed cases, up to a total of 16,462. The state reported it's highest single day death toll of 22, bringing the state to 539 total deaths.

Here's a look at the number of cases resulting in hospitalizations and intensive care, which indicates the trends of the most severe cases.



There are currently 413 patients hospitalized that have tested positive. That includes 180 total hospitalizations in Milwaukee County, which is down from 205 patients yesterday. 207 patients are awaiting test results.

139 of the state's 413 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are receiving intensive care (33.7 percent). This is up from yesterday's total of 135.

The state reports the loss of 22 additional lives related to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of deaths to 539. This is the highest COVID-19 related death count for a single day, passing April 4 and April 28, which both had 19 deaths.



10,330 new test results came back in the last 24 hours. This is the most test results we've seen on a single day. The average number of new tests performed per day in the last week has been 8,479.



The state has 55 active labs with a daily capacity of 14,253 tests.

Tests in the state have become much more widely available. Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites.

Tied to the test rate is the percent of positive test results.

The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 5.8 percent, which is up from yesterday. DHS is watching this for a 14-day downward trajectory.



Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 4 Ashland: 2 Barron: 14 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 2,285 Buffalo: 5 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 74 Chippewa: 54 Clark: 29 Columbia: 40 Crawford: 26 Dane: 652 Dodge: 166 Door: 38 Douglas: 19 Dunn: 24 Eau Claire: 99 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 185 Forest: 24 Grant: 89 Green: 58 Green Lake: 16 Iowa: 12 Iron: 2 Jackson: 14 Jefferson: 92 Juneau: 22 Kenosha: 1,033 Kewaunee: 33 La Crosse: 51 Lafayette: 25 Langlade: 2 Lincoln: 5 Manitowoc: 32 Marathon: 43 Marinette: 32 Marquette: 3 Menominee: 3 Milwaukee: 6,748 Monroe: 16 Oconto: 35 Oneida: 8 Outagamie: 198 Ozaukee: 144 Pepin: 1 Pierce: 43 Polk: 17 Portage: 10 Price: 2 Racine: 1,579 Richland: 14 Rock: 588 Rusk: 5 Sauk: 78 Sawyer: 7 Shawano: 41 Sheboygan: 83 St. Croix: 71 Taylor: 1 Trempealeau: 22 Vernon: 19 Vilas: 6 Walworth: 363 Washburn: 2 Washington: 212 Waukesha: 593 Waupaca: 27 Waushara: 8 Winnebago: 1999 Wood: 9 Total: 16,462 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 33 Buffalo: 1 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 1 Clark: 4 Columbia: 1 Dane: 27 Dodge: 1 Door: 3 Fond du Lac: 4 Forest: 1 Grant: 12 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 3 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 24 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 2 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 282 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 8 Ozaukee: 11 Polk: 1 Racine: 28 Richland: 4 Rock: 18 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 3 Walworth: 16 Washington: 4 Waukesha: 28 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 3 Wood: 1 Total: 539