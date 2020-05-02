State Reports 7,660 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 334 Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services today reports 346 new positive test results for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours for a total of 7,660 positive tests statewide.

More widespread testing, including those at a number of community testing sites, continues to increase the number of new cases DHS reports in their daily COVID-19 updates.

Here's a look at the number of cases resulting in hospitalizations or intensive care, which gives us a picture of the most severe cases. There doesn't appear to be any conclusive trend in the hospitalization data. The number of current daily ICU patients is declining slightly, down from 136 a week ago to 118 (down 13.2 percent).

3,350 new test results came back in the last 24 hours. This is up 17.5 percent from the average number of tests that have come back in the last week (2,850 tests daily). One element of the Badger Bounce Back plan is to grow testing with a goal of the capability of administering 85,000 tests per week or about 12,100 tests per day. The state has said the increased capacity is the goal, not actual utilization. However, increasing utilization is also important. Here's how we are doing on progressing toward that goal:

The state has 51 active labs with a daily capacity of 11,347 tests.

DHS is tracking the percent of positive tests on a daily basis in an effort to show progress in testing and bring the percentage of positive results down. Another element of Badger Bounce Back is monitoring the percentage of positive results in a trailing 14-day period for a downward trajectory. The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 10.3 percent, which is down from yesterday, but still causing no meaningful trend.

The state reports the loss of seven additional lives related to COVID-19. That brings the total number of deaths to 334.

There are currently 351 patients hospitalized and 231 of those individuals are awaiting test results. The number of hospitalized patients has fluctuated between 340-360 in the last week. There were 47 new hospitalizations in the last day.

118 of the state's 351 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have received intensive care (33.6 percent).

Milwaukee County had 103 new confirmed cases in today's report, up to a total of 3,147 total cases. Brown County's cases continue to rise quickly with 97 new cases today for a total of 1,272.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 4 Ashland: 2 Barron: 7 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 1,272 Buffalo: 4 Calumet: 16 Chippewa: 23 Clark: 20 Columbia: 29 Crawford: 3 Dane: 433 Dodge: 38 Door: 14 Douglas: 9 Dunn: 10 Eau Claire: 34 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 73 Grant: 43 Green: 13 Green Lake: 3 Iowa: 7 Iron: 2 Jackson: 12 Jefferson: 46 Juneau: 18 Kenosha: 521 Kewaunee: 15 La Crosse: 29 Lafayette: 6 Lincoln: 1 Manitowoc: 13 Marathon: 19 Marinette: 10 Marquette: 3 Menominee: 1 Milwaukee: 3,147 Monroe: 14 Oconto: 15 Oneida: 6 Outagamie: 63 Ozaukee: 89 Pierce: 10 Polk: 4 Portage: 6 Price: 1 Racine: 408 Richland: 12 Rock: 243 Rusk: 4 Sauk: 64 Sawyer: 3 Shawano: 16 Sheboygan: 51 St. Croix: 16 Trempealeau: 3 Vernon: 1 Vilas: 4 Walworth: 183 Washburn: 1 Washington: 100 Waukesha: 356 Waupaca: 10 Waushara: 2 Winnebago: 67 Wood: 2 Total: 7,660 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 6 Buffalo: 1 Clark: 4 Columbia: 1 Dane: 22 Dodge: 1 Door: 3 Fond du Lac: 3 Grant: 6 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 13 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 1 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 191 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 2 Ozaukee: 9 Racine: 13 Richland: 2 Rock: 7 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 2 Walworth: 8 Washington: 4 Waukesha: 20 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 1 Total: 334