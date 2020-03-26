State Reports 707 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services' latest report confirms 122 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, up to a total of 707 cases statewide.

1,494 new test results came in during the last 24 hours. A total of 12,290 tests have been performed so far.

The state has confirmed two new deaths in their report to a total of 10, which is current as of last night at 9 p.m. Since then two additional deaths have been reported, one each in Iron County and Milwaukee County

Four new counties were added to the list of counties with at least one confirmed case: Clark, Juneau, Portage and Vilas. That list now stands at over 50 percent with 37 of the states 72 counties reporting at least one laboratory confirmed case. State public health officials have suggested that it's likely already spread to all counties but limited testing has kept us from having an overall picture of the infection rate.

The county with the highest total cases is Milwaukee with 347 cases, accounting for nearly half of all confirmed cases. Dane County moved past the 100 confirmed cases mark to a total of 114. Waukesha has the third highest number of cases with 56.

5.8 percent of tests done so far have come back as positive.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Bayfield 1 Brown 4 Calumet 1 Chippewa 1 Clark 1 Columbia 5 Dane 114 Dodge 3 Douglas 4 Dunn 1 Eau Claire 6 Fond du Lac 17 Grant 1 Green 1 Iowa 3 Jefferson 5 Juneau 1 Kenosha 19 La Crosse 12 Marathon 1 Milwaukee 347 Monroe 1 Outagamie 4 Ozaukee 22 Pierce 3 Portage 1 Racine 8 Rock 8 Sauk 7 Sheboygan 7 St. Croix 4 Vilas 1 Walworth 5 Washington 25 Waukesha 56 Winnebago 6 Wood 1 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Dane: 1 Fond du Lac: 1 Milwaukee: 5 Ozaukee: 1 Total: 8