State Reports 733 New COVID-19 Cases, 18 Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

733 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours. This is more new cases than on any previous day. This is out of a possible 13,602 total test results that were returned (5.4 percent positive).

More test results came in today than on any previous day. For the first time, the state met the goal of at least 12,143 tests, which would translate to 85,000 tests in a week.

The state now has a total of 17,707 cases.

The Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition reports the state is at about 74 percent of capacity for hospital beds (2,976 beds available) and using 34 percent of capacity for ICU beds.

423 cases are hospitalized which is up from yesterday's total of 409; 14.1 percent of known cases result in hospitalization.

145 cases are in ICU; this is up from yesterday (138); 3.2 percent of known cases result in time in the ICU.

18 new deaths for a total of 568 deaths; 3.2 percent of known cases result in death

If there's one takeaway from the today's Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 update, it's that the virus is currently very much present in the state and specifically in the counties of Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha. 567 of the state's 733 new cases are in these three counties (77.3 percent of new cases).

In a press briefing earlier this week, Dr. Jeanette Kowalik, the commissioner of the Milwaukee Health Department said the MidTown Center community testing site was paused earlier this week because there was a growing backlog of tests that needs to be processed. Though residents may be concerned that the site is being discontinued while the virus is very much active in the community, a new community testing site is being planned to take the place of the MidTown Center location on the north side.

In today's DHS daily report on COVID-19, there are 733 new confirmed cases, up to a total of 17,707. The state also reported the loss of 18 additional lives, bringing the state total to 568 total deaths.

Here's a look at the number of cases resulting in hospitalizations and intensive care, which indicates the trends of the most severe cases.

(click here to zoom in)

There are currently 423 patients hospitalized that have tested positive. That includes 201 total hospitalizations in Milwaukee County, which is up from 194 patients yesterday. 235 patients statewide are awaiting test results.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

145 of the state's 423 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are receiving intensive care (34.3 percent). This is up from yesterday's total of 138.

The state reports the loss of 18 additional lives related to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of deaths to 568. We've added a seven-day trend line to this chart to smooth out the data a little bit so it's easier to visualize any trend in the data.

(click here to zoom in)

13,602 new test results came back in the last 24 hours. This is the most test results we've seen on a single day. For the first time, the state met the goal of at least 12,143 tests, which would translate to 85,000 tests in a week. The average number of new tests performed per day in the last week has been 9,171.

(click here to zoom in)

The state has 56 active labs with a daily capacity of 14,753 tests.

Tests in the state have become much more widely available. Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites.

Tied to the test rate is the percent of positive test results.

The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 5.4 percent, which is up from yesterday. DHS is watching this for a 14-day downward trajectory.

(click here to zoom in)

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 4 Ashland: 2 Barron: 15 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 2,308 Buffalo: 5 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 75 Chippewa: 55 Clark: 32 Columbia: 43 Crawford: 26 Dane: 705 Dodge: 180 Door: 38 Douglas: 19 Dunn: 24 Eau Claire: 107 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 194 Forest: 28 Grant: 94 Green: 65 Green Lake: 18 Iowa: 15 Iron: 2 Jackson: 16 Jefferson: 101 Juneau: 23 Kenosha: 1,131 Kewaunee: 34 La Crosse: 53 Lafayette: 27 Langlade: 2 Lincoln: 7 Manitowoc: 36 Marathon: 46 Marinette: 33 Marquette: 3 Menominee: 3 Milwaukee: 7,429 Monroe: 16 Oconto: 35 Oneida: 9 Outagamie: 213 Ozaukee: 159 Pepin: 1 Pierce: 45 Polk: 18 Portage: 11 Price: 2 Racine: 1,652 Richland: 14 Rock: 620 Rusk: 5 Sauk: 78 Sawyer: 8 Shawano: 45 Sheboygan: 87 St. Croix: 77 Taylor: 2 Trempealeau: 24 Vernon: 21 Vilas: 6 Walworth: 379 Washburn: 2 Washington: 238 Waukesha: 665 Waupaca: 29 Waushara: 8 Winnebago: 224 Wood: 10 Total: 17,707 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 35 Buffalo: 1 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 1 Clark: 4 Columbia: 1 Dane: 27 Dodge: 1 Door: 3 Fond du Lac: 5 Forest: 1 Grant: 12 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 3 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 27 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 2 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 294 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 8 Ozaukee: 11 Polk: 1 Racine: 35 Richland: 4 Rock: 18 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 3 Walworth: 17 Washington: 6 Waukesha: 28 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 4 Wood: 1 Total: 568