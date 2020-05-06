State Reports 8,901 COVID-19 Cases, 362 Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services' latest daily report shows the state had 335 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, up to a total of 8,901 cases. The state reported nine new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for a total of 362 since the pandemic appeared.

224 of the state's 335 new confirmed cases came from either Milwaukee County or Brown County (66.8 percent), while most of the rest of the state has seen a slow down in new cases.

4,194 new test results came back in the last 24 hours. This is the highest amount of new tests we've seen. This is up 29.3 percent from the average number of test results returned in the last week (3,244 tests daily). One element of the Badger Bounce Back plan is to grow testing with a goal of the capability of administering 85,000 tests per week or about 12,100 tests per day. The state has said increased capacity is the goal, not actual utilization. However, increasing utilization is also important because it will should drive down the percent of positive results. The state has 51 active labs with a daily capacity of 14,797 tests.

Here's a look at the number of cases resulting in hospitalizations and intensive care, which gives us a picture of the most severe cases. Hospitalizations have started to show a downward trend. Today is the first day since we started tracking this data that the amount cases requiring hospitalization fell below 300.

There are currently 299 patients hospitalized and 212 of those individuals are awaiting test results. The number of hospitalized patients has generally fluctuated between 340-360 in the last week. There were 31 new hospitalizations in the last day.

107 of the state's 299 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have received intensive care (35.8 percent).

The state reports the loss of nine additional life related to COVID-19. That brings the total number of deaths to 362.

DHS is tracking the percent of positive tests on a daily basis in an effort to show progress in testing and bring the percentage of positive results down. There seems to be some progress on this front as part of the Badger Bounce Back plan is monitoring the percentage of positive results in a trailing 14-day period for a downward trajectory. The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 8.0 percent, which is down from yesterday and part of a three day trend downward

Milwaukee County had 116 new confirmed cases in today's report, up to a total of 3,469 total cases.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 4 Ashland: 2 Barron: 7 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 1,653 Buffalo: 6 Calumet: 20 Chippewa: 27 Clark: 22 Columbia: 32 Crawford: 7 Dane: 445 Dodge: 42 Door: 18 Douglas: 10 Dunn: 13 Eau Claire: 45 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 83 Forest: 1 Grant: 60 Green: 20 Green Lake: 5 Iowa: 10 Iron: 2 Jackson: 12 Jefferson: 47 Juneau: 19 Kenosha: 580 Kewaunee: 25 La Crosse: 32 Lafayette: 8 Lincoln: 1 Manitowoc: 17 Marathon: 21 Marinette: 13 Marquette: 3 Menominee: 1 Milwaukee: 3,469 Monroe: 14 Oconto: 23 Oneida: 6 Outagamie: 83 Ozaukee: 95 Pierce: 11 Polk: 5 Portage: 7 Price: 1 Racine: 559 Richland: 13 Rock: 311 Rusk: 4 Sauk: 70 Sawyer: 4 Shawano: 17 Sheboygan: 59 St. Croix: 23 Trempealeau: 5 Vernon: 2 Vilas: 4 Walworth: 215 Washburn: 1 Washington: 107 Waukesha: 374 Waupaca: 10 Waushara: 4 Winnebago: 85 Wood: 2 Total: 8,901 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 11 Buffalo: 1 Clark: 4 Columbia: 1 Dane: 22 Dodge: 1 Door: 3 Fond du Lac: 3 Grant: 7 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 14 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 1 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 204 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 2 Ozaukee: 9 Racine: 15 Richland: 2 Rock: 10 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 2 Walworth: 9 Washington: 4 Waukesha: 22 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 1 Total: 362