State's Hospitals Report a Drop in COVID-19 Hospitalizations and Patients in ICU

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services' latest report with data from hospitals across the state shows a 5.5 percent decrease in hospitalizations (from 347 to 328) and a 32.8 percent decrease in patients receiving intensive care (from 116 to 78).

There are currently 328 patients hospitalized and 187 of those individuals are awaiting test results. 78 of the state's 328 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have received intensive care (23.8 percent).

This data is voluntarily reported by hospitals on a daily basis as part of the state's Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition.

According to data from Brown County’s health department, five total deaths occurred overnight brining the total number of deaths in the county to 11.

DHS announced plans on Monday to ramp up testing in long-term care facilities (nursing homes, assisted living facilities, etc.) in May with the goal of devoting about 10,000 tests per week to residents and workers. For comparison's sake, health care facilities in Wisconsin administered 22,709 tests in the last week.

(click here to zoom in)

(click here to zoom in)

DHS reports 330 new positive test results for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours for a total of 8,566 positive tests statewide. 13 new deaths were also included in the report.

3,830 new test results came back in the last 24 hours. This is up 25.8 percent from the average number of tests results returned in the last week (3,044 tests daily). One element of the Badger Bounce Back plan is to grow testing with a goal of the capability of administering 85,000 tests per week or about 12,100 tests per day. The state has said increased capacity is the goal, not actual utilization. However, increasing utilization is also important because it will should drive down the percent of positive results. Here's how we are doing on progressing toward that goal:

(click here to zoom in)

The state has 51 active labs with a daily capacity of 11,347 tests.

DHS is tracking the percent of positive tests on a daily basis in an effort to show progress in testing and bring the percentage of positive results down. Another element of Badger Bounce Back is monitoring the percentage of positive results in a trailing 14-day period for a downward trajectory. The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 8.6 percent, which is down from yesterday, and just starting to create a downward trajectory.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

(click here to zoom in)

The state reports the loss of 13 additional life related to COVID-19. That brings the total number of deaths to 353.

Milwaukee County had 57 new confirmed cases in today's report, up to a total of 3,353 total cases. After a series of consecutive days at or near 100 new cases per day last week, the county is seeing numbers start to fall.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 4 Ashland: 2 Barron: 7 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 1,545 Buffalo: 6 Calumet: 20 Chippewa: 25 Clark: 21 Columbia: 32 Crawford: 7 Dane: 443 Dodge: 40 Door: 18 Douglas: 9 Dunn: 13 Eau Claire: 42 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 77 Grant: 55 Green: 20 Green Lake: 5 Iowa: 7 Iron: 2 Jackson: 12 Jefferson: 46 Juneau: 18 Kenosha: 571 Kewaunee: 22 La Crosse: 32 Lafayette: 6 Lincoln: 1 Manitowoc: 16 Marathon: 21 Marinette: 11 Marquette: 3 Menominee: 1 Milwaukee: 3,353 Monroe: 14 Oconto: 20 Oneida: 6 Outagamie: 77 Ozaukee: 95 Pierce: 11 Polk: 4 Portage: 7 Price: 1 Racine: 535 Richland: 13 Rock: 301 Rusk: 4 Sauk: 67 Sawyer: 4 Shawano: 17 Sheboygan: 55 St. Croix: 21 Trempealeau: 4 Vernon: 2 Vilas: 4 Walworth: 212 Washburn: 1 Washington: 106 Waukesha: 368 Waupaca: 10 Waushara: 4 Winnebago: 83 Wood: 2 Total: 8,566 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 9 Buffalo: 1 Clark: 4 Columbia: 1 Dane: 22 Dodge: 1 Door: 3 Fond du Lac: 3 Grant: 7 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 14 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 1 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 201 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 2 Ozaukee: 9 Racine: 15 Richland: 2 Rock: 9 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 2 Walworth: 8 Washington: 4 Waukesha: 20 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 1 Total: 353