State Updates Confirmed COVID-19 Cases to 1,351

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 130 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hour, up to 1,351 total cases.

The new report comes as Gov. Evers this morning asked President Trump to issue a major disaster declaration for the entire state

1,649 new test results came in during the last 24 hours. A total of 18,726 tests have been performed so far, which means about 7.2% of tests have come back positive.

In a press briefing yesterday, DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm shared that about 20-25 percent of the people who have tested positive have been hospitalized.

The data indicates a 10.7 percent increase in confirmed cases in the state since yesterday.

DHS reports 16 deaths at this time. Local reports from across the state indicate a total of 25 deaths with 11 in Milwaukee County.

Four new counties have been added to the report: Ashland, Buffalo, Door and Oconto. As of today, 48 of the state's 72 counties have at least one case. Officials have indicated it's likely the disease has spread to the other 24 counties.

Waukesha County is the third county in the state to surpass 100 total cases. The other two are Milwaukee (674 confirmed cases) and Dane (194 confirmed cases)

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County
Ashland 1
Bayfield 2
Brown 9
Buffalo 1
Calumet 1
Chippewa 8
Clark 3
Columbia 9
Dane 194
Dodge 10
Door 1
Douglas 6
Dunn 3
Eau Claire 11
Fond du Lac 22
Grant 2
Green 6
Iowa 3
Iron 1
Jackson 2
Jefferson 11
Juneau 3
Kenosha 37
La Crosse 19
Marathon 3
Marinette 1
Marquette 2
Milwaukee 674
Monroe 2
Oconto 1
Oneida 3
Outagamie 12
Ozaukee 43
Pierce 7
Portage 1
Racine 26
Richland 2
Rock 16
Sauk 13
Sheboygan 11
St. Croix 5
Vilas 3
Walworth 6
Washington 40
Waukesha 101
Waupaca 1
Winnebago 11
Wood 2
Total 1351

Total Deaths by Wisconsin County
Dane: 2
Fond du Lac: 2
Iron: 1
Milwaukee: 6
Ozaukee: 3
Sauk: 1
Waupaca: 1
Total: 7

