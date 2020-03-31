State Updates Confirmed COVID-19 Cases to 1,351

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 130 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hour, up to 1,351 total cases.

The new report comes as Gov. Evers this morning asked President Trump to issue a major disaster declaration for the entire state

1,649 new test results came in during the last 24 hours. A total of 18,726 tests have been performed so far, which means about 7.2% of tests have come back positive.

In a press briefing yesterday, DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm shared that about 20-25 percent of the people who have tested positive have been hospitalized.

The data indicates a 10.7 percent increase in confirmed cases in the state since yesterday.

DHS reports 16 deaths at this time. Local reports from across the state indicate a total of 25 deaths with 11 in Milwaukee County.

Four new counties have been added to the report: Ashland, Buffalo, Door and Oconto. As of today, 48 of the state's 72 counties have at least one case. Officials have indicated it's likely the disease has spread to the other 24 counties.

Waukesha County is the third county in the state to surpass 100 total cases. The other two are Milwaukee (674 confirmed cases) and Dane (194 confirmed cases)

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Ashland 1 Bayfield 2 Brown 9 Buffalo 1 Calumet 1 Chippewa 8 Clark 3 Columbia 9 Dane 194 Dodge 10 Door 1 Douglas 6 Dunn 3 Eau Claire 11 Fond du Lac 22 Grant 2 Green 6 Iowa 3 Iron 1 Jackson 2 Jefferson 11 Juneau 3 Kenosha 37 La Crosse 19 Marathon 3 Marinette 1 Marquette 2 Milwaukee 674 Monroe 2 Oconto 1 Oneida 3 Outagamie 12 Ozaukee 43 Pierce 7 Portage 1 Racine 26 Richland 2 Rock 16 Sauk 13 Sheboygan 11 St. Croix 5 Vilas 3 Walworth 6 Washington 40 Waukesha 101 Waupaca 1 Winnebago 11 Wood 2 Total 1351 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Dane: 2 Fond du Lac: 2 Iron: 1 Milwaukee: 6 Ozaukee: 3 Sauk: 1 Waupaca: 1 Total: 7