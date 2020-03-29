State Updates Confirmed COVID-19 Cases to 1,112

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported the state has surpassed 1,000 cases of COVID-19 with 123 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours. The total stands at 1,112 cases.

1,441 new test results came in during the last 24 hours. This is the lowest number of tests in a day since last Tuesday, March 24, when 1,228 tests were performed. A total of 17,662 tests have been performed so far.

The data indicates a 12.4 percent increase in confirmed cases in the state since yesterday. This is the smallest percentage increase in cases measured day-to-day that we've had in four days.

DHS is only reporting 13 deaths at this time, a number that remained unchanged since yesterday. However, local reports from across the state indicate a total of 18 deaths with ten in Milwaukee County.

No new counties have been added to the report, meaning the number of counties with at least one case remains at 42 of the state's 72 counties. However, officials have indicated it's likely the disease has spread to the other 30 counties.

Nationally, Wisconsin ranks twentieth in terms of the number of confirmed cases among all states. As of Sunday afternoon, there were 125,000 confirmed cases and nearly 2,200 deaths. On CNN's State of the Union this morning, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that based on modeling the current pace of the spread of this coronavirus, "between 100,000 and 200,000" people in the U.S. may die from COVID-19 with millions of cases.

8.5 percent of tests performed in the last 24 hours came back positive. Overall, 6.3 percent of tests came back positive since testing began.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Bayfield 1 Brown 3 Calumet 1 Chippewa 1 Columbia 5 Dane 88 Dodge 3 Douglas 4 Dunn 1 Eau Claire 5 Fond du Lac 18 Grant 1 Green 1 Iowa 3 Jefferson 5 Kenosha 14 La Crosse 10 Marathon 1 Milwaukee 290 Monroe 1 Outagamie 4 Ozaukee 20 Pierce 3 Racine 7 Rock 4 Sauk 6 Sheboygan 7 St. Croix 4 Walworth 5 Washington 21 Waukesha 42 Winnebago 5 Wood 1 Total 585 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Dane: 1 Fond du Lac: 1 Milwaukee: 4 Ozaukee: 1 Total: 7