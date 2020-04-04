State Confirms 2,112 COVID-19 Cases; 56 Deaths

by

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 200 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hour, up to 2,112 total cases.

DHS reports 19 new deaths in the last 24 hours for a total of 56 deaths in the state. This is the most new deaths we've seen since reporting began.

1,682 new test results came in during the last 24 hours. A total of 25,971 tests have been performed so far, which means about 8.1 percent of tests have come back positive.

There have been a total of 588 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 so far or in 27.8 percent of cases. There were 99 new hospitalizations in the last day, an increase of 20.7 percent over yesterday.

Milwaukee County had 118 new confirmed cases in today's report, moving past 1,000 confirmed cases overall with 1,069 total cases and 29 total deaths.

The data shows a 10.5 percent increase in confirmed cases in the state since yesterday.

Two new counties have been added to the report: Manitowoc and Shawano. As of today, 56 of the state's 72 counties have at least one case. But state officials have said it's likely the virus has spread to all 72 counties.


Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County
Adams 1
Ashland 1
Barron 3
Bayfield 3
Brown 27
Buffalo 2
Calumet 3
Chippewa 16
Clark 6
Columbia 19
Crawford 1
Dane 253 
Dodge 14
Door 2
Douglas 7
Dunn 5
Eau Claire 17
Fond du Lac 36
Grant 2
Green 8
Iowa 3
Iron 1
Jackson 3
Jefferson 13
Juneau 5
Kenosha 93
La Crosse 21
Manitowoc 1
Marathon 11
Marinette 2
Marquette 2
Menominee 1
Milwaukee 1,069
Monroe 5
Oconto 1
Oneida 3
Outagamie 20
Ozaukee 53
Pierce 7
Portage 3
Racine 48
Richland 3
Rock 26
Rusk 1
Sauk 18
Shawano 1
Sheboygan 21
St. Croix 7
Trempealeau 1
Vilas 3
Walworth 16
Washington 55
Waukesha 147
Waupaca 2
Winnebago 18
Wood 2
Total 2,112

Total Deaths by Wisconsin County
Dane: 5
Fond du Lac: 2
Iron: 1
Milwaukee: 29
Outagamie: 1
Ozaukee: 6
Racine: 1
Rock: 1
Sauk: 2
Sheboygan: 1
Washington: 3
Waukesha: 3
Waupaca: 1
Total: 56

