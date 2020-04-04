State Confirms 2,112 COVID-19 Cases; 56 Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 200 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hour, up to 2,112 total cases.

DHS reports 19 new deaths in the last 24 hours for a total of 56 deaths in the state. This is the most new deaths we've seen since reporting began.

1,682 new test results came in during the last 24 hours. A total of 25,971 tests have been performed so far, which means about 8.1 percent of tests have come back positive.

There have been a total of 588 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 so far or in 27.8 percent of cases. There were 99 new hospitalizations in the last day, an increase of 20.7 percent over yesterday.

Milwaukee County had 118 new confirmed cases in today's report, moving past 1,000 confirmed cases overall with 1,069 total cases and 29 total deaths.

The data shows a 10.5 percent increase in confirmed cases in the state since yesterday.

Two new counties have been added to the report: Manitowoc and Shawano. As of today, 56 of the state's 72 counties have at least one case. But state officials have said it's likely the virus has spread to all 72 counties.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams 1 Ashland 1 Barron 3 Bayfield 3 Brown 27 Buffalo 2 Calumet 3 Chippewa 16 Clark 6 Columbia 19 Crawford 1 Dane 253 Dodge 14 Door 2 Douglas 7 Dunn 5 Eau Claire 17 Fond du Lac 36 Grant 2 Green 8 Iowa 3 Iron 1 Jackson 3 Jefferson 13 Juneau 5 Kenosha 93 La Crosse 21 Manitowoc 1 Marathon 11 Marinette 2 Marquette 2 Menominee 1 Milwaukee 1,069 Monroe 5 Oconto 1 Oneida 3 Outagamie 20 Ozaukee 53 Pierce 7 Portage 3 Racine 48 Richland 3 Rock 26 Rusk 1 Sauk 18 Shawano 1 Sheboygan 21 St. Croix 7 Trempealeau 1 Vilas 3 Walworth 16 Washington 55 Waukesha 147 Waupaca 2 Winnebago 18 Wood 2 Total 2,112 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Dane: 5 Fond du Lac: 2 Iron: 1 Milwaukee: 29 Outagamie: 1 Ozaukee: 6 Racine: 1 Rock: 1 Sauk: 2 Sheboygan: 1 Washington: 3 Waukesha: 3 Waupaca: 1 Total: 56