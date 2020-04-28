State Reports COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 300

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services today reports 208 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, up to a total of 6,289 cases.

In a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon, DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk explained that we may continue to see spikes in cases in the coming weeks, which is why the state has set up an alternate care facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park. According to Willems Van Dijk, plans for an additional alternate care facility at the Alliant Energy Center are currently on hold.

Willems Van Dijk also said that DHS has trained 259 employees from the department and other state agencies to assist local health departments in contact tracing. An additional 128 will be starting training or in the field in the near future.

There have been 19 deaths in that period, matching the most we've seen in a day. We stand now at 300 total deaths in the state. 216 of the 300 deaths were patients aged 70 or older (72 percent).

(click here to zoom in)

DHS is tracking the percent of positive tests on a daily basis in an effort to show progress in testing and bring the percentage of positive results down. One element of Badger Bounce Back is monitoring the percentage of positive results in a trailing 14-day period for a downward trajectory. The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 8.5 percent, which is down from yesterday.

(click here to zoom in)

2,432 new test results came back in the last 24 hours. This is up 4.5 percent from the average number of tests that have come in in the last week (2,327 tests daily). Another element of the Badger Bounce Back plan is to grow the rate of testing with a goal of 85,000 tests per week or about 12,100 tests per day. Here's how we are doing on progressing toward that goal:

(click here to zoom in)

The state has 49 active labs with a daily capacity of 10,992 test.

There are currently 351 patients hospitalized and 193 of those individuals are awaiting test results. There were 41 new hospitalizations in the last day.

123 of the state's 351 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have received intensive care (35 percent).

Milwaukee County had 48 new confirmed cases in today's report, up to 2,722 total cases.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 4 Ashland: 2 Barron: 6 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 920 Buffalo: 4 Calumet: 10 Chippewa: 21 Clark: 20 Columbia: 27 Crawford: 3 Dane: 417 Dodge: 32 Door: 12 Douglas: 9 Dunn: 9 Eau Claire: 27 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 69 Grant: 32 Green: 11 Green Lake: 2 Iowa: 7 Iron: 2 Jackson: 12 Jefferson: 42 Juneau: 13 Kenosha: 348 Kewaunee: 11 La Crosse: 27 Lafayette: 4 Manitowoc: 11 Marathon: 17 Marinette: 7 Marquette: 3 Menominee: 1 Milwaukee: 2,722 Monroe: 14 Oconto: 8 Oneida: 6 Outagamie: 50 Ozaukee: 86 Pierce: 9 Polk: 4 Portage: 4 Price: 1 Racine: 308 Richland: 11 Rock: 178 Rusk: 4 Sauk: 44 Sawyer: 3 Shawano: 8 Sheboygan: 46 St. Croix: 13 Trempealeau: 2 Vernon: 1 Vilas: 4 Walworth: 139 Washburn: 1 Washington: 96 Waukesha: 321 Waupaca: 7 Waushara: 2 Winnebago: 48 Wood: 2 Total: 6,289 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 3 Buffalo: 1 Clark: 3 Columbia: 1 Dane: 22 Dodge: 1 Door: 1 Fond du Lac: 3 Grant: 5 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 9 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 1 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 174 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 2 Ozaukee: 9 Racine: 12 Richland: 2 Rock: 6 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 2 Walworth: 8 Washington: 4 Waukesha: 16 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 1 Total: 300