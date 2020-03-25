States Updates Confirmed COVID-19 Cases to 585

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported the biggest single day jump in laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state with 128 new cases, up to a total of 585 cases statewide.

1,852 new test results came in during the last 24 hours. A total of 10,089 tests have been performed so far.

Because of a shortage of testing supplies, labs have been instructed to limit testing based on a four-tiered system. Limited testing makes it difficult to determine just how widespread the disease is within the state.

The state's data is current as of 9 p.m. on the previous day, which explains why Milwaukee County's "COVID-19 Dashboard" shows a higher number of confirmed cases. Milwaukee County's most recent data as of 2:30 p.m. today indicates 35 additional confirmed cases in the county.

Two new deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours. Dane County reported its first death attributed to COVID-19 and Milwaukee County reported its fourth death. ]Ozaukee County and Fond du Lac County have also reported deaths.

Three new counties were added to the list of counties with at least one confirmed case: Grant, Iowa and Monroe. That list stands at 33 of the state's 72 counties.

5.5 percent of tests done so far have come back as positive.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Bayfield 1 Brown 3 Calumet 1 Chippewa 1 Columbia 5 Dane 88 Dodge 3 Douglas 4 Dunn 1 Eau Claire 5 Fond du Lac 18 Grant 1 Green 1 Iowa 3 Jefferson 5 Kenosha 14 La Crosse 10 Marathon 1 Milwaukee 290 Monroe 1 Outagamie 4 Ozaukee 20 Pierce 3 Racine 7 Rock 4 Sauk 6 Sheboygan 7 St. Croix 4 Walworth 5 Washington 21 Waukesha 42 Winnebago 5 Wood 1 Total 585 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Dane: 1 Fond du Lac: 1 Milwaukee: 4 Ozaukee: 1 Total: 7