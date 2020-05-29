Summer Reading: Coronavirus and Your Public Libraries

By this time, in a typical year, you might have a list of ideas for your summer reading. Unfortunately, all public libraries in Milwaukee County are closed until further notice.

But that does not mean you can’t check out books, DVDs and CDs.

A recent experience with the Central Library was seamless.

Call the Ready Reference desk (414) 286-3011 to confirm they have the items you want to check out. If the items are available, you will be given a choice of pick-up times. Pick-up service is by appointment only and will vary by library.

Items come in a paper bag that has been stapled closed. Items need not be returned until libraries are reopened, but several suburban libraries have drop boxes that are open.

More information can be found on the Milwaukee County Federated Library System's Coronavirus FAQ page.