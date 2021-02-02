Summerfest 2021 Postponed to September

With the extended fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of Milwaukee’s most popular festivals announced on Tuesday morning that it would be changing dates, as Summerfest 2021 will now take place in September. The new dates will be September 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18 of this year. The three weekend format was already established, but will now be pushed back two months.

Per a statement from Summerfest, the move is intended to allow for health officials to be able to vaccinate more of the general public by the time that the festival rolls around.

“While the progress made through the vaccine rollout is encouraging, we believe it is in the public’s best interest to hold the festival in September to give government leaders and healthcare organizations enough time to distribute the vaccine,” said Don Smiley, president & chief executive officer of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. via statement. “We will continue to work diligently with civic officials and healthcare professionals as we prepare to welcome artists, fans, employees, vendors and sponsorship partners this summer. Our team is excited to get back to what we do best, as soon as possible.”

At the moment, Summerfest is looking to reschedule headlining concerts at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. Information on those specific shows and their new dates will be provided in the coming weeks as it becomes available.

Tickets for Summerfest 2020 and 2021 will still be able to be used for the upcoming September festival. For more information, please visit the Summerfest website.