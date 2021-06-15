Summerfest Announces BMO Harris Pavilion Headliners

The Summerfest lineup continues to take shape, and on Tuesday, the festival announced the headliners for the BMO Harris Pavilion, including three new names to the schedule. In addition to the aforementioned acts mentioned on the Summerfest ground stage headliners release, Kesha, Leon Bridges and Dropkick Murphys have all been added to The Big Gig’s slate of performers.

In her previous appearance at Summerfest, Kesha threw one of the most memorable parties of the festival at the Miller Lite Oasis in 2018. Leon Bridges most recently played Milwaukee at the BMO Harris Pavilion, albeit in a September 2018 appearance rather than at Summerfest. Boston-bred Irish punks Dropkick Murphys are fans of Milwaukee, playing the BMO Harris Pavilion in 2017 alongside Rancid and Rise Against. All three will bring a different type of atmosphere to the second largest stage at Summerfest during its three-weekend run this year.

In addition to general admission bleachers in sections 6-13 of the Pavilion, seated tickets for sections 1-5 will be made available via the Summerfest box office and Ticketmaster with on-sale dates beginning as early as Wednesday. Reserved seating prices will vary per show, and all include free admission to the rest of Summerfest, as well. Here is the full stage lineup: