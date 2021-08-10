Summerfest Announces COVID-19 Entry Protocols

× Expand Image via Summerfest

With the number of positive COVID-19 cases on the rise in Wisconsin, Summerfest announced on Tuesday a new set of safety protocols for patrons of the 2021 festival. Beginning with this Friday’s Little Big Town / BoDeans concert at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, concertgoers will be required to provide either proof of full vaccinations with their vaccine card or a negative COVID-19 test within the past 72 hours for entry. An original card, photocopy, or digital image will be accepted.

Summerfest is not the first festival or local music venue to institute this policy. Lollapalooza in Chicago instituted virtually the same policy for their festival, and announced that roughly 90% of patrons were fully vaccinated. The new policy does not mandate vaccinations, allowing those who choose not to get a vaccine entry via proof of a negative COVID-19 test, which can be obtained at several locations throughout Southeastern Wisconsin. The decision to institute the new policy comes with the support of the Milwaukee Health department.

“We collaborated with national health experts and music industry executives and determined this was the best course of action for Summerfest.” said Don Smiley, president and chief executive officer of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. via statement.

While the new protocol is in place, masks are currently not mandatory, but are recommended for indoor facilities at the Summerfest grounds, including bathrooms and the Summerfest store. These recommendations are in accordance with the most recent set of CDC guidelines. Summerfest has also instituted safety measures including increased hand sanitizer stations, cashless transactions, and increased sanitary cleaning measures throughout this year’s festival run in September.

For a list of all available COVID-19 testing facilities, visit the Milwaukee Health Department website. For more information on the new safety protocols, visit the Summerfest website.