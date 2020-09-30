Summerfest Announces Drive-Up Donation Supply Drive

× Expand Image via Summerfest.com

While the Summerfest grounds at Henry Maier Festival Park remain mostly dormant for 2020, the festival announced a new initiative to give back to the Milwaukee community on Wednesday morning. On Saturday, October 10 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., donations of non-perishable food items and new or gently used children’s books will be accepted at the south gate of the grounds, in Summerfest’s first Donation Drive-Up event. Food donations will benefit the Hunger Task Force, while book donations will go to Next Door, which provides early childhood education in the Milwaukee area.

In connection with the festival, patrons who donate at least three non-perishable food items or $10 worth of children’s books will receive one free ticket to Summerfest 2021. In addition, festival stage sponsor Klement’s will also be giving out snack sticks to patrons, as well as donating 2,000 pounds of sausage products to Hunger Task Force. Healthy food item donations, including canned low-sodium vegetables, or 100% fruit juice are preferred.

To make a donation, patrons are asked to drive up to the south gate of the Henry Maier Festival Park grounds, where volunteers will be on hand to accept curbside donations. To ensure safe measures are in place, donors are not to leave their vehicles, as attendants will be handing out tickets and snack sticks while supplies last. Directional signage will be in place to ensure a safe flow of traffic for donors.

For more information about the Summerfest Donation Drive-Up, visit the Summerfest website.