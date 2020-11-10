Summerfest Announces Generac as Stage Sponsor

× Expand Image via Summerfest Generac Power Stage via Summerfest

With less than a week of turnaround from the formal departure of Harley-Davidson as a Summerfest stage sponsor, the festival announced today that Waukesha-based company Generac will officially take their place, with the former Harley-Davidson Roadhouse now being renamed as the Generac Power Stage. The new sponsorship and naming rights continue in a tradition of keeping Wisconsin companies involved with The Big Gig. In addition, the generator manufacturer will also sponsor the festival’s annual military appreciation day and have a role in Summerfest Tech.

Beginning with 2021’s three-weekend format festival, the new stage area will feature acts located in the center of the grounds, often being seen as one of the featured locations of the festival park. It is expected to receive use for all of the major ethnic festivals hosted at the park, as well as Summerfest. The new stage will fittingly have plenty of power, with new theatrical lighting and state-of-the-art video screens to be installed. The renovation is scheduled for what would normally be the off-season for the Henry Maier Festival Grounds, with completion tentatively set for the 2021 festival season.

“We are thrilled to welcome Generac to the dedicated group of corporate sponsors who ensure Summerfest continues to offer world-class entertainment to our community and throughout the globe,” said Don Smiley, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. via statement. “Upgrades at the Generac Power Stage will enhance the festival experience for fans and artists alike, and we are grateful to Generac for their leadership, generosity and vision. This management team understands our community, are great communicators, and possesses a big picture view of Summerfest.”

The addition of Generac as a stage sponsor isn’t the only major renovation planned for this winter and spring, as the festival announced the development of the Northwestern Mutual Community Park in early October. That development will remain open throughout the year after an official opening ceremony. Between those additions, as well as the redevelopment of the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, Summerfest definitely will not be looking quite the same for 2021.

For more information about the Generac Power Stage, view the renderings at the Summerfest website.