Summerfest Announces Ground Stage Headliner Schedule

The 2021 Summerfest schedule continues to take shape, and while we’ve gotten a look at some of the big names that will be playing The Big Gig’s ground stages, the festival announced stage assignments as well as some new names on Monday. With many more regional support acts left to fill out the schedule, things are far from complete, but Summerfest fans can get excited that the three-weekend festival season is that much closer. Check out the full schedule new additions here below:

UScellular Connection Stage with iHeartMedia

September 2 4 p.m.: Kurtis Blow 10 p.m.: T-Pain September 3 8 p.m.: Reyna Roberts 10 p.m: Chris Janson September 4 4 p.m.: Blanco Brown 6. p.m.: Chayce Beckham 10 p.m.: Yung Bleu September 9 10 p.m.: George Thorogood & The Destroyers September 10 4 p.m.: Maddie & Tae 6 p.m.: Tyler Farr 10 p.m: Nelly September 11 6 p.m.: Nikhil Korula Band 8 p.m.: Koch Marshall Trio 10 p.m.: ZZ Top September 16 6 p.m.: Thompson Square 8 p.m.: Jimmie Allen 10 p.m.: Jordan Davis September 17 10 p.m.: Jake Owen September 18 8 p.m.: Poi Dog Pondering 10 p.m.: Turkuaz featuring Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew

Generac Power Stage

September 2 4 p.m.: KennyHoopla 10 p.m.: Cold War Kids September 3 4 p.m.: Better Than Ezra September 4 10 p.m.: Rise Against September 9 4 p.m.: DJ Jazzy Jeff 8 p.m.: Alexander 23 10 p.m.: Quinn XCII September 10 8 p.m.: JAHMED 10 p.m.: G-Eazy September 11 4 p.m.: Iration 10 p.m.: 311 September 16 4 p.m.: Masked Wolf 10 p.m.: Diplo September 17 10 p.m.: Run The Jewels September 18 8 p.m.: Thurston Moore 10 p.m.: Pixies

Klements Sausage & Beer Garden

September 2 12 p.m.: Barb Stephan and Peter Mac 2 p.m.: Frogwater 5 p.m.: Spike and April 7 p.m.: Robin Pluer and the R & B Coquettes September 3 12 p.m.: Annie B & Jahmes 2 p.m.: Funky Chemist 5 p.m.: Pete Nuemer 7 p.m.: Brian Dale Band September 4 12 p.m.: MC Smith & John Minard 2 p.m.: Cache Milwaukee 5 p.m.: Harmonious Wail 7 p.m.: Senri Oe September 9 12 p.m.: Jon Rouse 2 p.m.: Sam McClain 5 p.m.: Pangaea 7 p.m.: Vivo September 10 2 p.m.: Boney Fingers 5 p.m.: Wade Fernandez 7 p.m: Wait for Morning September 11 12 p.m.: Jim Olschmidt/Steve Cohen Duo 2 p.m.: Big Al Dorn 5 p.m.: Mighty Ms. Erica and the Sound Production 7 p.m.: Johnny Burgin September 16 2 p.m.: Stephen Hull Band 5 p.m.: Mrs. Fun 7 p.m.: The Group September 17 12 p.m.: Gene Gruber 2 p.m.: Jackie Brown5 p.m.: Lil Rev and Jim Eannelli 7 p.m.: Eric Barbieri & The Rockin’ Kraken September 18 Oktoberfest Celebration 12 p.m.: Jon Dietz & The Twin Lakes Trio 3:30 p.m: Bryan O’Donnell Band 7 p.m.: Steve Meisner Polka Band

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

Uline Warehouse

September 2 4 p.m.: Robert Randolph and the Family Band 6 p.m.: Steepwater Band 10 p.m.: Blackberry Smoke September 3 4 p.m.: North Coast Orchestra 6 p.m.: Night Ranger 8 p.m.: Phil Vassar September 4 6 p.m.: Shinyribs 10 p.m.: Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe September 9 4 p.m.: Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles 10 p.m.: Greensky Bluegrass September 10 4 p.m.: Jesse McCartney 10 p.m.: Lindsey Stirling September 11 4 p.m.: Filter 6 p.m.: Living Colour 8 p.m.: Hinder 10 p.m.: Buckcherry September 16 4 p.m.: Spin Doctors 10 p.m.: Dirty Heads September 17 4 p.m.: Mother Mother 8 p.m.: Dead Sara 10 p.m.: The Struts September 18 2 p.m.: Paul Cebar 4 p.m.: Galactic

JoJo’s Martini Lounge with Miller Lite

September 2 1 p.m.: Alyssia Dominquez 4 p.m.: Stetsin & Lace 8 p.m.: The Cougars September 3 1 p.m.: Scott Meissner 4 p.m.: The Playlist 8 p.m.: The Love Monkeys September 4 1 p.m.: Rudy & Vee 4 p.m.: Crossfire 8 p.m.: The Toys September 9 1 p.m.: Eric Diamond as Neil Diamond 4 p.m.: Driftwood 8 p.m.: Eddie Butts Band September 10 1 p.m.: Downtown Harrison 4 p.m.: Breaking Cadence 8 p.m.: Totally Neon September 11 1 p.m.: Jake Warne 4 p.m.: Marcel Guyton 8 p.m.: Rhythm Kings September 16 1 p.m.: Downtown Harrison 4 p.m.: Dirty Boogie 8 p.m.: 76 Juliet September 17 1 p.m.: Jon Van Theil – Voice of Elvis 4 p.m.: Panic Station 8 p.m.: Cold Sweat and the Brew City Horns September 18 1 p.m.: Mission Accomplished 4 p.m.: Katie Mack & The Moan 8 p.m.: Cheap Shots

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard with Miller Lite and CBS 58

September 2 8 p.m.: KIX 10 p.m.: Queensrÿche September 3 4 p.m.: Bow Wow Wow’s Annabella 6 p.m.: Men Without Hats 8 p.m.: Berlin 10 p.m.: Modern English September 4 4 p.m.: Willy Porter September 9 4 p.m.: Third World 8 p.m.: J. Torres 10 p.m.: El Gran Combo September 10 12 p.m. & 6 p.m.: Spoof Fest 10 p.m.: O.A.R. September 11 4 p.m.: Toad The Wet Sprocket 6 p.m.: The Gufs September 16 12 p.m.: The Grass Roots 4 p.m.: GGOOLLDD 10 p.m.: Fitz and the Tantrums September 17 4 p.m.: Candlebox 10 p.m.: Psychedelic Furs September 18 4 p.m.: CAM 8 p.m.: Dillon Carmichael 10 p.m.: Scotty McCreery

Johnson Controls World Soundstage with 88Nine Radio Milwaukee

September 2 8 p.m.: Fousheé September 3 6:45 p.m.: Victoria Canal 8 p.m.: Indigo Girls September 4 6:45 p.m.: JD McPherson 8 p.m.: Drive by Truckers September 9 6:45 p.m.: Peter Mulvey & SistaStrings 8 p.m.: Ani DeFranco September 10 6:45 p.m.: Torres 8 p.m.: Jade Bird September 11 8 p.m.: Tank & the Bangas September 16 6:45 p.m.: Caley Conway 8 p.m.: Liz Phair September 17 6:45 p.m.: Future Islands 8 p.m.: Fishbone September 18 6:45 p.m.: Moon City Masters 8 p.m.: Sheila E.

Miller Lite Oasis

September 2 4 p.m.: Missio 6 p.m.: Phantoms (DJ Set) 8 p.m.: Jai Wolf (DJ Set) 10 p.m.: Big Wild September 3 10 p.m.: DJ Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal) September 4 10 p.m.: Flo Rida September 9 4 p.m.: Everclear 6 p.m.: Grandson 8 p.m.: K. Flay 10 p.m.: Coheed and Cambria September 10 4 p.m.: Sugarhill Gang 8 p.m.: Grandmaster Melle Mel & Scorpio and the Furious Five 10 p.m.: Wilco September 11 6 p.m.: Bobby Friss 10 p.m.: Brett Eldredge September 16 4 p.m.: Big Daddy Kane 10 p.m.: Ludacris September 17 4 p.m.: Joywave 8 p.m.: Claud 10 p.m.: Bleachers