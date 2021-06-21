Summerfest Announces Ground Stage Headliner Schedule

by

The 2021 Summerfest schedule continues to take shape, and while we’ve gotten a look at some of the big names that will be playing The Big Gig’s ground stages, the festival announced stage assignments as well as some new names on Monday. With many more regional support acts left to fill out the schedule, things are far from complete, but Summerfest fans can get excited that the three-weekend festival season is that much closer. Check out the full schedule new additions here below:

UScellular Connection Stage with iHeartMedia


September 2
4 p.m.: Kurtis Blow
10 p.m.: T-Pain

September 3
8 p.m.: Reyna Roberts
10 p.m: Chris Janson

September 4
4 p.m.: Blanco Brown
6. p.m.: Chayce Beckham
10 p.m.: Yung Bleu

September 9
10 p.m.: George Thorogood & The Destroyers

September 10
4 p.m.: Maddie & Tae
6 p.m.: Tyler Farr
10 p.m: Nelly

September 11
6 p.m.: Nikhil Korula Band
8 p.m.: Koch Marshall Trio
10 p.m.: ZZ Top

September 16
6 p.m.: Thompson Square
8 p.m.: Jimmie Allen
10 p.m.: Jordan Davis

September 17
10 p.m.: Jake Owen

September 18
8 p.m.: Poi Dog Pondering
10 p.m.: Turkuaz featuring Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew

Generac Power Stage


September 2
4 p.m.: KennyHoopla
10 p.m.: Cold War Kids

September 3
4 p.m.: Better Than Ezra

September 4
10 p.m.: Rise Against

September 9
4 p.m.: DJ Jazzy Jeff
8 p.m.: Alexander 23
10 p.m.: Quinn XCII

September 10
8 p.m.: JAHMED
10 p.m.: G-Eazy

September 11
4 p.m.: Iration
10 p.m.: 311

September 16
4 p.m.: Masked Wolf
10 p.m.: Diplo

September 17
10 p.m.: Run The Jewels

September 18
8 p.m.: Thurston Moore
10 p.m.: Pixies

Klements Sausage & Beer Garden


September 2
12 p.m.: Barb Stephan and Peter Mac
2 p.m.: Frogwater
5 p.m.: Spike and April
7 p.m.: Robin Pluer and the R & B Coquettes

September 3
12 p.m.: Annie B & Jahmes
2 p.m.: Funky Chemist
5 p.m.: Pete Nuemer
7 p.m.: Brian Dale Band

September 4
12 p.m.: MC Smith & John Minard
2 p.m.: Cache Milwaukee
5 p.m.: Harmonious Wail
7 p.m.: Senri Oe

September 9
12 p.m.: Jon Rouse
2 p.m.: Sam McClain
5 p.m.: Pangaea
7 p.m.: Vivo

September 10
2 p.m.: Boney Fingers
5 p.m.: Wade Fernandez
7 p.m: Wait for Morning

September 11
12 p.m.: Jim Olschmidt/Steve Cohen Duo
2 p.m.: Big Al Dorn
5 p.m.: Mighty Ms. Erica and the Sound Production
7 p.m.: Johnny Burgin

September 16
2 p.m.: Stephen Hull Band
5 p.m.: Mrs. Fun
7 p.m.: The Group

September 17
12 p.m.: Gene Gruber
2 p.m.: Jackie Brown5 p.m.: Lil Rev and Jim Eannelli
7 p.m.: Eric Barbieri & The Rockin’ Kraken

September 18 Oktoberfest Celebration 
12 p.m.: Jon Dietz & The Twin Lakes Trio
3:30 p.m: Bryan O’Donnell Band
7 p.m.: Steve Meisner Polka Band

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper.

LEARN MORE

Uline Warehouse


September 2
4 p.m.: Robert Randolph and the Family Band
6 p.m.: Steepwater Band
10 p.m.: Blackberry Smoke

September 3
4 p.m.: North Coast Orchestra
6 p.m.: Night Ranger
8 p.m.: Phil Vassar

September 4
6 p.m.: Shinyribs
10 p.m.: Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe

September 9
4 p.m.: Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles
10 p.m.: Greensky Bluegrass

September 10
4 p.m.: Jesse McCartney
10 p.m.: Lindsey Stirling

September 11
4 p.m.: Filter
6 p.m.: Living Colour
8 p.m.: Hinder
10 p.m.: Buckcherry

September 16
4 p.m.: Spin Doctors
10 p.m.: Dirty Heads

September 17
4 p.m.: Mother Mother
8 p.m.: Dead Sara
10 p.m.: The Struts

September 18
2 p.m.: Paul Cebar
4 p.m.: Galactic

JoJo’s Martini Lounge with Miller Lite


September 2
1 p.m.: Alyssia Dominquez
4 p.m.: Stetsin & Lace
8 p.m.: The Cougars

September 3
1 p.m.: Scott Meissner
4 p.m.: The Playlist
8 p.m.: The Love Monkeys

September 4
1 p.m.: Rudy & Vee
4 p.m.: Crossfire
8 p.m.: The Toys

September 9
1 p.m.: Eric Diamond as Neil Diamond
4 p.m.: Driftwood
8 p.m.: Eddie Butts Band

September 10
1 p.m.: Downtown Harrison
4 p.m.: Breaking Cadence
8 p.m.: Totally Neon

September 11
1 p.m.: Jake Warne
4 p.m.: Marcel Guyton
8 p.m.: Rhythm Kings

September 16
1 p.m.: Downtown Harrison
4 p.m.: Dirty Boogie
8 p.m.: 76 Juliet

September 17
1 p.m.: Jon Van Theil – Voice of Elvis
4 p.m.: Panic Station
8 p.m.: Cold Sweat and the Brew City Horns

September 18
1 p.m.: Mission Accomplished 
4 p.m.: Katie Mack & The Moan
8 p.m.: Cheap Shots

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard with Miller Lite and CBS 58


September 2
8 p.m.: KIX
10 p.m.: Queensrÿche

September 3
4 p.m.: Bow Wow Wow’s Annabella
6 p.m.: Men Without Hats
8 p.m.: Berlin    
10 p.m.: Modern English

September 4
4 p.m.: Willy Porter

September 9
4 p.m.: Third World
8 p.m.: J. Torres
10 p.m.: El Gran Combo

September 10
12 p.m. & 6 p.m.: Spoof Fest
10 p.m.: O.A.R.

September 11
4 p.m.: Toad The Wet Sprocket
6 p.m.: The Gufs

September 16
12 p.m.: The Grass Roots
4 p.m.: GGOOLLDD
10 p.m.: Fitz and the Tantrums

September 17
4 p.m.: Candlebox
10 p.m.: Psychedelic Furs

September 18
4 p.m.: CAM
8 p.m.: Dillon Carmichael
10 p.m.: Scotty McCreery

Johnson Controls World Soundstage with 88Nine Radio Milwaukee


September 2
8 p.m.: Fousheé

September 3
6:45 p.m.: Victoria Canal
8 p.m.: Indigo Girls

September 4
6:45 p.m.: JD McPherson
8 p.m.: Drive by Truckers

September 9
6:45 p.m.: Peter Mulvey & SistaStrings
8 p.m.: Ani DeFranco

September 10
6:45 p.m.: Torres
8 p.m.: Jade Bird

September 11
8 p.m.: Tank & the Bangas

September 16
6:45 p.m.: Caley Conway
8 p.m.: Liz Phair

September 17
6:45 p.m.: Future Islands
8 p.m.: Fishbone

September 18
6:45 p.m.: Moon City Masters
8 p.m.: Sheila E.

Miller Lite Oasis


September 2
4 p.m.: Missio
6 p.m.: Phantoms (DJ Set)
8 p.m.: Jai Wolf (DJ Set)
10 p.m.: Big Wild

September 3
10 p.m.: DJ Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal)

September 4
10 p.m.: Flo Rida

September 9
4 p.m.: Everclear
6 p.m.: Grandson
8 p.m.: K. Flay
10 p.m.: Coheed and Cambria

September 10
4 p.m.: Sugarhill Gang
8 p.m.: Grandmaster Melle Mel & Scorpio and the Furious Five
10 p.m.: Wilco

September 11
6 p.m.: Bobby Friss
10 p.m.: Brett Eldredge

September 16
4 p.m.: Big Daddy Kane
10 p.m.: Ludacris

September 17
4 p.m.: Joywave
8 p.m.: Claud
10 p.m.: Bleachers

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper.

LEARN MORE