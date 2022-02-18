Taste & Toast Returns to Downtown Milwaukee

× Expand Image via Facebook / Milwaukee Downtown 2022 Taste & Toast

This March, Downtown Milwaukee will soon offer diners an affordable sampler platter of local cuisine, as Taste & Toast is set to return from March 7-11. Coordinated by Downtown BID #21, the event features a week of small plates and affordable bites to give Milwaukeeans a chance to explore the dining scene in the heart of the city. Fifteen bars and restaurants from the Third Ward through Cathedral Square will be participating in this year’s festivities.

From taverns to tapas, a variety of specialty food and beverage options will be available at reduced prices, with participants including Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen, Oak Barrel Public House, the Pfister Hotel, Onesto and many more. Whether you’re craving barbeque or bar food, there’s something for just about any budding foodie in the Downtown area.

“Downtown Milwaukee is rich with nightlife and unique dining experiences,” said Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 via statement. “Taste & Toast offers the perfect opportunity for diners to sample an array of bars and restaurants with wallet-friendly happy hour pricing.”

Two lucky diners will be able to keep the food flowing, as well. Anyone who completes a Taste & Toast survey online following their dining experience will be entered into a drawing to win $150 in gift certificates to local restaurants. Two winners will be drawn following the last day to complete the survey on Monday, March 14.

Taste & Toast specials will be available at all 15 participating establishments from 4-7 p.m. from March 7-11. For a full list of participating restaurants, menus, as well as more information about additional benefits from the Downtown event, visit TasteToastMKE.com.